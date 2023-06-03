Police appeal for missing 22-year-old woman last seen in the Illawarra

NSW Police are appealing for help to find 22-year-old Ruby Cowell, who was last seen driving in the Illawarra two days ago.
They said Ruby was last seen driving on Picton Road, Mount Keira about 5.30am on June 1.
When she could not be located, officers attached to Campbelltown Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for her welfare.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 155cm tall, with a thin build, blue eyes and blonde hair.
Police believe she may still be driving a silver Mazda AWD with the NSW registration ARG83A and may be in the Campbelltown or Wollongong areas.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Campbelltown Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.