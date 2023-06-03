Illawarra Mercury
Police appeal for missing 22-year-old woman last seen in the Illawarra

By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 3 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:01pm
Pictures of 22-year-old Ruby Cowell from NSW Police.
NSW Police are appealing for help to find 22-year-old Ruby Cowell, who was last seen driving in the Illawarra two days ago.

