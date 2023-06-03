Butchers blow De La Salle away in stunning return to form

Thirroul are the latest Illawarra League heavyweight to make a statement, with the Butchers storming to a 40-14 win over previously unbeaten De La Salle at Gibson Park on Saturday.
Coming into the clash at 2-3, and without a win over a top-four rival, the Butchers had three tries on the board before De La had a set with the ball, fullback Chaz Jarvis spilling a Jarrod Boyle bomb the visitors only touch through the opening 11 minutes.
It saw Cooper Bowen, Harry Leddy and Josh Martin all cross in the opening nine minutes for a 14-0 lead through just 12 minutes.
It blew the game open from the jump, with the Butchers adding four more tries before time was up in an emphatic return to their best.
It's a vital two points at home heading into a bye week, with a loss likely to have bumped Jarrod Costello's side out of top-two reckoning just six rounds into the season.
"We hadn't beaten anyone above us on the ladder, so it was important to go and play like that today and the boys did really well," Costello said.
"We wanted to go out there and put a performance in and compete against one of those top sides.
"We probably should have got it done up at De La Salle [in round one] to be honest. We had a chance there against Wests late too, but it was really important today to beat one of those sides at the top.
"It's a very even competition. I think that anyone on their day can compete with and beat any of those top four sides. That's the importance of trying to get in the top two if you can.
"It's not the end of the world if you don't, but it's a very tight comp. If we want to have a crack at the top two, we have to beat a few of them because of where we are on the ladder.
"We know that, so it was really important today and you want to make sure you win at home as well. I was proud of the way they stuck at it. It was simple but it worked."
The simplicity was striking for a side that, despite a formidable attacking arsenal, had looked decidedly clunky with the ball in previous outings.
Having struggled to post points against top opposition, Costello said the seven-try rout was the result of a conscious effort to simplify his side's attack.
"It's easily the best we've looked this year," Costello said.
"The senior guys had a meeting after the Wests game and just spoke about paring it back a bit. Instead of trying to use so many different shapes we just really brought it back to a few things and base it around running hard, tackling hard and competing.
"We did that today. It was just running hard, tackling hard, and when we got an opportunity, we executed what we needed to do. There were still a few areas I'm not really rapt with.
"I'm a realist, I know we had a lot go our way early on. They didn't have a ball for 10 minutes. The pleasing thing was that we maximised that and we took points from it.
"There's a fair bit to improve, there were a couple of patchy areas in that second half, but I'm proud of the boys and happy we got it done in the end."
After weathering the early onslaught, De La did manage to hit back on their first trip to the Butchers end through Tom Rodwell in the 15th minute, but were never really in it from there.
Steve Marsters barged his way across from close range for a 22-4 halftime lead, with Ammon Cairney and Kaleb Hocking both crossing from close range midway through the second stanza.
Rodwell had the first try after halftime for the visitors and finished with a hat-trick, but Bowen had the final say with the Butchers last try a minute before the final siren.
It was a reality check for the Shire heavyweights, who had a previous win over the Butchers to got with a draw with Wests and convincing 28-14 win over Collegians a fortnight ago.
Coach Luke Manahan conceded his side missed the jump and never really got back into the winning frame.
"It's always hard when you don't touch the ball for [the first] 13 minutes or however long it was we didn't have the ball in our hands at all," Manahan said.
"We had the opportunity and obviously dropped it off a kick and, from those starts, it's hard to get back into it. We just couldn't put two or three sets together and just go set for set.
"I thought when we scored the first try that we could potentially get back in it, but when we couldn't complete that next set I thought 'no'. I just never felt in the game at all sitting on the sideline."
De La will have the long weekend bye to stew on the result before facing off against Wests in a fortnight's time, with Manahan saying his side will need to heed some tough lessons.
"The most disappointing part for us was that, at the end of the day, Thirroul just run harder than us," Manahan said.
"We come into every game knowing it's going to be hard, especially coming down here. I put Thirroul top two. I did last year, and I do this year as well, I just know what they can do.
"With the crowd behind them and [at] their home ground, it was never going to be easy coming down here. Between any of the teams you know you're in for a tough game and I think anyone can win on the day.
"It's a tough competition and it's hard to get a win. You're going to have losses throughout the season, to go through undefeated is almost impossible, but we've we got to get better from that.
"The hard thing about that is just the fashion we lost in. We just got railroaded, too many tries around the ruck inside our 10 and just things we need to be better at."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Collegians snapped a two-game losing streak with a 34-4 win over Corrimal, while Wests saw off Dapto 36-10 at the Showground.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
