Shellharbour Sharks have inflicted more pain on the luckless Warilla-Lake South Gorillas after coming away victors 12-0 at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
All the points were struck in the first half in a low scoring derby. The home side came out of the blocks from the off looking to prove a point with a number of hard tackles in the Sharks defensive half, but it was the visitors who struck early thanks to Brody Rigg.
Quickfire tries came for the Sharks and this time it was skipper James Ralphs getting in on the action, scoring following a smart assist via the boot from Emanuel Sultana.
Despite intense pressure from the Gorillas, particularly in the second half, they could not score any points across the 80 minutes.
Sharks coach Abed Atallah praised his side's efforts in this regard.
"It was scrappy, a typical Shellharbour against Warilla game were we just had to really dig deep and we had to defend for a long period of time," he said post-match.
"We're really proud of that and the fact that we didn't let any points in."
The main concern for Gorillas coach Troy Grant is his mounting injury list.
After the 18-week suspension to Tyrone Roberts for the ugly striking incident against Jamberoo earlier this week, Grant was expecting the tide to turn for his team coming into the local derby with key men returning.
For the Sharks match, Guy Rosewarn returned from suspension, as did Jake Goody from injury, with Jake Preston due back in a couple of weeks.
However, it did not go to plan on the day.
Last year's star fullback Justin Jones limped off early in the second half due to a knee injury, as did hooker Sam Hooper with what looked to be an arm complaint.
Last year's premiers had a lot of ball but lacked that attacking zip to get them over the line as the Sharks stood strong.
Atallah said that he was incredibly proud of his side's efforts in keeping out points as it was something that they had been working on.
"We've really put a big emphasis on our defence," he said.
"To only go away scoring 12 points is a little disappointing but if we could only score 12 points and win the game we're pretty stoked with that.
"You can never really close off these games, they are always dog fights and we showed that we're capable of competing in those type of games, so I'm proud of them in that area," Atallah added.
Leading into the match it had been a horror start to the season for defending premiers the Gorillas. Grant's troops had lost three on the trot since their win against the Knights at the start of May and six games overall.
Atallah's side also had the wood over Warilla-Lake South after beating them 28-16 in round one thanks to doubles from off-season signing from Gerringong Kayne Brennan as well as Ralphs and Josh Starling.
In other Group Seven action over the weekend, Gerringong dispatched Berry 54-0 and Jamberoo continued their positive recent run with a 32-20 win against rivals Kiama.
On Sunday, Milton Ulladulla upset leaders Nowra-Bomaderry 27-16 and Stingrays continued their stellar start to the season with a 32-16 win against Albion Park-Oak Flats.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
