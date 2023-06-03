A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash in Dapto yesterday afternoon.
The man in his fifties was driving a Mitsubishi Triton on Moombara Street when it mounted the median strip and collided with a water and gas main.
Emergency services were called at about 4.30pm to the scene near Dapto Anglican church where they found the man with serious injuries.
Four children aged 13, 11, 7 and 7 also suffered minor injuries.
Paramedics took the five people to Wollongong Hospital.
The four children were later discharged from hospital however the man remains in a critical condition at 10am on Sunday.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
