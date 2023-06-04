Beaches and exposed coastal parts of the Illawarra are in for a beating today and Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra coast, along with the Macquarie, Hunter and Sydney coasts.
The warning is in place for today and Monday and advises that surf and swell conditions will make rock fishing, boating and swimming hazardous off the Illawarra coast.
The Marine Area Command of the NSW Police Force is warning residents to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Rock fishers are being told to avoid coastal rock platforms and find areas sheltered from the surf.
Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage and log with their local Marine Rescue base.
The Illawarra has not been immune from tragedy caused by hazardous surf conditions this year, with a rock fisherman being swept off the rocks in Kiama in May. The man's body was not found despite a six-day search.
