The Figtree Saints have consolidated the chances of a finals berth after claiming an impressive victory over the Lions Red on Saturday.
The Saints made it two AFL South Coast wins on the trot by prevailing 7.5 (47) to 2.1 (13) at North Dalton Park. The result strengthens their hold on fourth position - giving them a four-point buffer from the fifth-placed Tigers - in the Women's Premier Division's competition.
Figtree are looking to build on a promising campaign last year, where they finished third before being beaten by the Wollongong Lions' top side on grand final day.
However, for now, Saints captain Kat Gow was delighted with her team's performance on Saturday.
"I'm very happy, it was good to get a win up on the Lions. It was nice to see us open play across the field and use it to our advantage," Gow told the Mercury.
"We started out strongly and it was nice to see complete our forward entries. We had a few girls join us from Southern Power, which added a lot of value to our team.
"We're absolutely starting to gain momentum. We still have a pretty young team and we've still got to do a bit of work to get that consistency going. But we're looking forward to the rest of the season."
Elsewhere, the Lions top side look in a strong position to defend their Women's Premier Division premiership, moving to the top of the ladder with an emphatic 100-point win over the Power on Saturday.
The Bulldogs Blue team also appears likely to play finals in 2023 after claiming a thumping 78-point win over the Tigers, with Abbey Thomas booting five goals for the winners. In the other game, the Lions Grey side edged out Bulldogs Blue by seven points.
Meanwhile, it was a strong outing for Figtree's Men's Premier Division outfit, who breezed past the Lions at North Dalton Park.
The two-time reigning premiers flexed their muscles to record a commanding a 17.16 (118) to 4.5 (29) victory. The Kangaroos grabbed the ascendancy in the first half to lead by 35 points at the main break before blowing away their opponents in the final two quarters, booting nine goals to one.
The win sees Figtree consolidate second spot on the ladder, while the Bulldogs maintained their advantage in top spot after claiming a 14-point win over the Tigers.
Northern Districts burst out of the blocks to lead by three goals at quarter-time at Hollymount Park, before the visitors fought back in the second stanza to lead by a point at halftime.
They then surged slightly ahead in the third quarter before pushing on to record a 7.9 (51) to 5.7 (37) victory. In the other game, the Suns sealed a 14.9 (93) to 6.10 (46) win over the Power.
