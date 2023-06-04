Illawarra Mercury
Man charged after damage caused to Albion Park RSL

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 4 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:20pm
Aaron Lord is accused of damaging property and entering inclosed lands. Picture from Facebook.
A man with a record "littered" with damage offences now stands accused of damaging a screen at Albion Park RSL after he was told to leave the club because he was banned.

