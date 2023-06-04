A man with a record "littered" with damage offences now stands accused of damaging a screen at Albion Park RSL after he was told to leave the club because he was banned.
Aaron Michael Lord faced Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, charged with damaging property and entering inclosed land.
The Albion Park resident allegedly hit a louvre screen after he was told to leave the premises, the court heard, causing it to bend.
Legal Aid lawyer Nic Breen said the alleged offence was not objectively serious and not one for which someone would receive imprisonment.
He said Lord had bipolar disorder for which he was not being medicated, and because of his condition, he had difficulty moderating his emotions.
Lord had not received a letter informing him of his ban from the club, Mr Breen said, and thought he was directed to leave due to intoxication.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Leah Argent said Lord knew enough to make an excuse to enter the club by claiming he needed to use the toilet.
The court heard Lord was also accused of trying to steal money but the alleged victim did not want to pursue the matter, an allegation Lord denied in court.
Sergeant Argent said Lord had only been on parole for 12 days at the time of the offence, having been imprisoned for an earlier incident that occurred in a public place.
She said Lord had a record of damaging property and violence offences, and a history of not complying with bail.
Lord also addressed the court and said he got frustrated and took it out on inanimate objects.
He said he was trying to seek help for his mental illness but had struck difficulties seeing a doctor.
Registrar Cally D'Arcy said that while the alleged damage caused was only $100, she was concerned that Lord's history was "littered with destroy/damage property offences".
However, Ms D'Arcy said Lord would likely not get a jail sentence if convicted and for that reason alone, she granted bail.
Lord must not drink or take drugs, nor go within 50 metres of Albion Park RSL.
He will return to court later this month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
