Inspectors will make unannounced visits to building sites across the state over the next year in a bid to reduce the number of deadly falls, after a Kembla Grange incident sparked a judge's call for action.
The state government has warned that SafeWork NSW inspectors will not hesitate to stop work, issue fines and even consider prosecution if they find safety regulations are being broken.
"There is zero tolerance for putting worker safety at risk," Work Health and Safety Minister Sophie Cotsis said.
Sixteen people died in falls on NSW building sites between 2018 and 2022, and falls from heights are responsible for over 50 per cent of all injuries in the construction industry.
In February, District Court Judge David Russell grew so concerned about the frequency of falls in the roofing industry that he ordered his judgment on a matter involving a fall at a Kembla Grange building site be sent to the workplace minister.
Judge Russell fined South Nowra business Parrish Group NSW Pty Ltd $300,000, plus costs, after a worker fell almost seven metres onto a concrete slab, leaving him with a spinal fracture and other serious injuries.
"Roofing is a dangerous industry if businesses do not comply with their duty under the Act to ensure safety," Judge Russell said in his decision.
"The number of roofing cases coming before this court has increased dramatically in the last two years."
He also listed 20 incidents in which workers were killed or injured in falls in recent years.
The state government referenced Judge Russell's decision when announcing the year-long surprise inspection campaign.
The campaign will also involve the education of employers and workers; businesses with less than 50 employees can book a visit with a SafeWork inspector, who will help them identify and manage risks.
Safety information is also available on the SafeWork website.
Workers can report safety concerns by calling 13 10 50, or via the Speak Up app.
