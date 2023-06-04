Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Cleary injured as Panthers see off Dragons in Sunday night grind

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 4 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 5:06pm
Nathan Cleary clutches at his hamstring on Sunday night. Picture Getty Images
Nathan Cleary is doubt for Origin II after leaving the field in the 15th minute on Sunday night. Oh, and the Panthers beat the Dragons.

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

