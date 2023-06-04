Nathan Cleary is doubt for Origin II after leaving the field in the 15th minute on Sunday night. Oh, and the Panthers beat the Dragons.
Such is the Origin period's penchant for devouring all before it, the 26-18 result ran a distant second to the moment 15 minutes in when Cleary pulled up lame attempting a tackle on Tyrell Sloan.
It turned out those wondering what compelling story line a drizzly Sunday night clash between the reigning two-time premiers and wooden spoon favourites could possibly toss up got their answer early on.
In fact Mikaele Ravalawa crossed for the Dragons first try virtually unnoticed a play later, with all eyes on Cleary as he left the field dejected and headed straight up the tunnel.
With 16 days until a must-win game two for the Blues, coach Brad Fittler faces the prospect of being without his most influential player, albeit one who's faced scrutiny in the wake of defeat in the series opener.
"I'm not a doctor but it's a significant injury," coach Ivan Cleary said.
"I think he'd be very unlikely [for Origin II]."
It's a major headache for Fittler coaching for his future, but it could prove the cure to another should he simply opt to pair Jarome Luai with Nicho Hynes; the latter having played just the final 10 minutes in game one.
Even that plan looked briefly in doubt when Luai also came out of a tackle of Jaydn Su'A clutching at an ankle early in the second half, though he walked it off and saw out the game.
The Dragons had a major scare of their own when Jack De Belin was left prone of the turf after mistiming a front-on shot on Lindsay Smith in the 61st minute.
He didn't move for several minutes, with medical staff from both clubs attending to him before he was stretchered from the field after a long delay.
He was later seen walking freely around the Dragons sheds, but it proved another dramatic incident that glossed over what was a game effort from his side, though another riddled with errors and ill-discipline at key moments.
Showing he's not averse to making big calls, interim coach Ryan Carr produced another an hour before kickoff in dropping Talatau Amone and giving Jayden Sullivan a start in the halves alongside Ben Hunt.
It worked to good effect, with Ravalawa finishing with a double on Sullivan's right edge, but it was a moment midway through the second half with the scores locked at 12 apiece that proved an irrevocable momentum shifter.
With the contest very much live, Mat Feagai produced what looked the definition of knocking the ball backwards as he looked to field a clearing kick from Jack Cogger, who proved a capable replacement for Cleary.
It was initially called that way by referee Chris Sutton with Sloan, after initially giving up on the play, streaking away down the eastern touchline only for the sideline official to belatedly call a knock on.
Replays clearly showed it to be the wrong call but Hunt's attempt at a captain's challenge was deemed too late, with Sunia Turuva scoring off a grubber from Izack Tago from the scrum that followed.
The Panthers were never headed from there, the reigning premiers good enough to see the Dragons off and leave Carr's side rooted to the bottom of the ladder.
It's something the interim coach said he'll be seeking an explanation over.
"I saw the referee call 'knocked back' three times, and wave his hands backwards live on the field, with a really good view of the call," Carr said.
"It's not about what Sloany does after it, or the fans, it's about [the fact] he made the call and then all of a sudden it got changed.
"It was a huge moment in the game, they scored off that set. Sloany, coincidentally, made a line-break off it. I don't think it was 50-50, it was a hundred to nothing because it got called 'knocked back'.
"We tried to challenge it and got told it was too late. It's a big moment. I'm disappointed the call got changed. I saw him blatantly say 'knocked back' and motion that way.
"I need to get some clarification on why, all of a sudden, the person with the best view of the play, changes his call. What's the basis of that?"
Hunt admitted his view was obscured, but said he had tried to challenge the call at the urging of teammates.
"I was downfield a bit and, by the time I got down there and decided to challenge it he said it was too late.
"I didn't get a real good view of it because I was down the field a bit but everyone was telling me it was a knocked back."
It was a big call, but the Dragons had only themselves to blame for costly errors, recalled back-rower Billy Burns the worst offender with errors that both led to tries.
A fumble on his own 30 inside the final minute of the first half proved the most costly, with Brian To'o grabbing the second of two tries in the first half and allowing the hosts to level-up after trailing for the bulk of the first 40 minutes.
It was the first leg of arguably the toughest double on offer in the competition, with the Dragons next in action against the Rabbitohs at Kogarah on Saturday.
That lead-up will no doubt continue as a backdrop to the club's search for a new head coach after Jason Ryles knocked back what looked a done deal to take over from 2024.
Zac Lomax opened the scoring with a penalty goal eight minutes in, but it was the Panthers who nabbed the first four-pointer through To'o four minutes later.
It came courtesy of lofted pass from Cleary, who also nailed the sideline conversion for a 6-2 lead.
It was short-lived, with the Dragons producing a neat exchange of passing on the right edge that saw Ravalawa cross on the right flank.
In ran second in the drama stakes to Cleary leaving the field moments later, though the Panthers quickly retook possession when Dylan Edwards' restart took a horror bounce into touch.
The hosts looked to have capitalised when the Dragons couldn't defuse a Cogger kick, with Isaah Yeo on hand to collect the scraps.
It had Stephen Crichton lining up a conversion from in front before the bunker ruled Luai had got a finger to the ball in the mid-air scramble.
Lomax took advantage at the other end with his second penalty goal to take an 8-6 lead at the mid-point of the half and the Dragons extended through Ravalawa's second try four minutes before the break.
It should have given his side a 12-6 lead at halftime, but a fumble from Burns on his own 30 gifted possession back to the hosts with 45 seconds on the clock.
It allowed Cogger to put To'o's second try on a dime with a cross-field kick, Crichton nailing the sideline conversion in Cleary's absence to level up at 12 apiece at the interval.
Crichton remained on-song off the tee following the resumption, booting a 45th minute penalty goal to re-take the lead that extended further on the back of Turuva's try 15 minutes later.
The Dragons weren't done, with Lomax producing a flying leap over Tago and Turuva to capture a Hunt bomb and grab his side's third try. He added the extras to again lock the scores at 18-all with 13 minutes to play.
It was short-lived, with Burns spilling the ball two tackles into the restart reception set allowing Yeo putting Moses Leota over for a rare try with a deft offload a set later.
It looked to have put the game to bed at 24-18 with nine minutes left, though Sloan provided a glimmer of hope when he crossed at the other end only to be denied by the bunker who found Ben Murdoch Masila had obstructed the defence in the lead-up.
It was the last push the Dragons could muster, with Hunt's late attempt at a short drop-out sailing into touch and gifting the Panthers the final points of the match from in front.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
