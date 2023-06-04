A man has died after a serious crash on Heathcote Road near the intersection of New Illawarra Road this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Lucas Heights at about 3pm after reports of a two-vehicle head-on collision.
The 66-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
His 67-year old female passenger was taken to Liverpool Hospital with head and pelvic injuries in a serious but stable condition.
The 33-year-old female passenger of the other car was also taken to Liverpool Hospital with an arm injury in a serious but stable condition.
A boy and a man in his 40s were taken to Westmead Children's Hospital in a stable condition, with the man suffering a minor injury to his wrist.
Police officers from Sutherland Shire have established a crime scene and begun an investigation into the fatal accident.
Heathcote Road is currently closed in both directions between New Illawarra Road and St Georges Crescent in Sandy Point and will remain so for some time.
Motorists are being diverted via Alford Point Road and the M5.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
