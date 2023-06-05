Wollongong-based robotics team Project Bucephalus' latest robot is impressive, able to whizz around at high speed with agility and pick up and deliver objects with accuracy.
But it is the team's work in the community that has really earned it acclaim, being named one of six finalists - from a pool of 120 international teams - for the Impact Award at this year's FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas.
The Impact Award, considered the most prestigious, celebrates teams who make a difference in their community and promote science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).
Project Bucephalus, made up of 42 high school students who are guided by mentors, delivers after-school robotics classes for children during the week as well as a holiday program.
Team member Faith Clark said they had reached 2378 students over three years, delivering over 6000 hours of class.
The team also runs a program called Unlimited, through which they work with students in special education classes to teach them robotics.
This program also sees them run demonstrations for such organisations as aged care homes and disability support providers, and they also deliver a weekly class as vocational training for clients of disability enterprise Flagstaff.
Project Bucephalus has another program called Unstoppable, through which they have established a robotics competition team with students at Flametree High School (an annex of Figtree High School for students with significant difficulties managing behaviour, many of whom come from a background of trauma) and a tech challenge team at the Smith Street Unit, for students with complex behaviour and learning needs.
Faith said the team could see the impact these programs were having on these students, "giving them something to be interested in and work towards, to have a sense of community".
The team also has an all-girls class and has another project working with disadvantaged youths.
Faith said said it was mostly team members volunteering to deliver these programs.
They could do this in lieu of paying team fees, Faith said, giving students who might not otherwise have the opportunity the chance to take part in Project Bucephalus.
The team put themselves in the running for the Impact Award after winning the same award at a regional competition in the Silicon Valley earlier in April.
Members of the team recalled their excitement at being named a finalist at the big event.
"I started crying... that was surreal," Liz Crowe said.
"Everyone was hugging each other and screaming," Max McGuire said.
Faith said it was amazing to think their small community team achieved that, up against some of the bigger teams from around the world.
"It speaks volumes about the impact we're having on our community," she said.
The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Championship is an international robotics competition run by FIRST, a not-for-profit organisation championing robotics education.
The robotics competition involves a game, which is released to teams at the start of the year - giving them six to eight weeks to design, prototype, build and program a suitable robot, as well as develop a strategy.
Project Bucephalus' team travelled with their robot and associated equipment and tools in 16 suitcases, and upon arrival, the pit crew had just four hours to put their robot back together.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
