After nearly six months of scaffolding and disruptions, the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre is about to reopen to the public on Tuesday.
Wollongong City Council spent more than $8 million on the makeover, which focused heavily on accessibly for patrons in wheelchairs and hearing impairments, but the 35-year-old venue also underwent upgrades lighting, the cafe, heating and ventilation, plus a new roof.
"It's been a long time since Princess Diana came here and opened the building back in the '80s, so it's long overdue," said Acting Lord Mayor Tania Brown.
"I'm really pleased that council was able to budget the money for it as well as with support from resource for regions."
Within the IMB and Bruce Gordon Theatres there is also new carpet, seats and changes to the spaces' accessibility, as well as major improvements to smoke management and fire safety measures.
The cafe and car counters have been lowered to assist patrons in wheelchairs while toilets have also been upgraded to become more accessible.
"At the heart of everything we do is it's for everybody, it's in community," said Merrigong General Manager and Acting CEO Rachel Francis.
"We want everybody to be able to join in the fun. We don't want anybody to have a bad experience here. So the more inclusive we can make our program and our venues and the happier we are."
Many of their shows had been moved into the Wollongong Town Hall which allowed them to present diverse and unique productions.
One was the BMX and skate-infused Air Time, which resulted in being a drawcard for patrons who wouldn't normally head to the theatre.
"Absolutely 100 per cent we want to keep doing that," Ms Francis said.
"I sat in that show [Air Time] actually and looked around me and I thought it was so exciting. There were people I had never seen in this theatre space but seeing that show in that space yet much, much more inclusive."
Ms Francis said having scaffolding around the region's prime theatre location has impacted people's perception as to whether shows are on, but now it's down they're expecting ticket sale to increase.
"It has probably impacted their understanding of whether [punters] can buy or not buy," she said.
"But I think that once we're open again, we will be flying."
Acting Artistic Director Leland Kean added the not-for-profit theatre company was still recovering after the pandemic, but was hopeful the reopening of the IPAC as well as the Spiegeltent season opening a day later would reinvigorate the city's arts scene.
Meantime, Cr Brown already had tickets to six Spiegeltent shows booked and hopes that encourages others to do so too.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
