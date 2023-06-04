Roller Hawks gear up for Dubai World Championships

With the start of the Dubai World Championships just days away, three Wollongong Roller Hawks players are set to make their mark at the tournament.
Tipping off on June 9 and running through until June 20, the World Championships will see 300 elite international wheelchair basketballers, representing 16 mens and 12 womens teams, battle it out over the twelve-day competition.
The Aussie Rollers will feature a number of new faces including the Hawks Shawn Russell, who looked no chance of making the side after suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for three months.
His fellow club teammate Tristan Knowles has also been selected for the side.
For the female Gliders, Hannah Dodd will feature for the side once again in a team that will have eight players taking part in the Championships for the first time.
Head coach of the Rollers, Craig Friday, said the squad would love to push for a spot on the podium.
"We know it's going to be a challenging tournament, all world events are, however we'd love to see the guys vie for a medal and push as hard as we can," he said.
"The team has trained really hard in the lead up and we've got a balance of young guys coming up and experienced players who can also steady the ship when needed, so we're hoping that mix will suit us well.
Sitting in Group B, the Gliders will be up against it and will need to be at their best if they are to progress to the finals, coming up against Brazil, Canada, Spain, China and Great Britain in the group phase.
The Rollers are positioned in Group A and face Brazil, Italy and hosts UAE in the first stage.
It will be the first time the Championships have returned in some time after the event was put on hold in 2022.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
