Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Amy Duggan urges Aussies to seize Women's World Cup opportunity

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Matildas player, Wollongong's Amy Duggan is excited to see the Women's World Cup coming to Australian shores. Picture by Adam McLean
Former Matildas player, Wollongong's Amy Duggan is excited to see the Women's World Cup coming to Australian shores. Picture by Adam McLean

Former Matildas star Amy Duggan has urged the Illawarra community to make the most of a rare chance as the countdown continues until the FIFA Women's World Cup gets under way on Australian soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.