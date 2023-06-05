Five things we learned from the weekend in Illawarra sport

There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
When Penrith star Nathan Cleary limped off the field during Sunday night's clash with the Dragons, you could almost hear the collective groan from across NSW.
The Panthers No.7 left the field in the 15th minute, clutching at his hamstring after attempting a tackle on red v fullback Tyrell Sloan. Despite the hosts pushing on to win 26-18, the Cleary injury was the biggest moment of the match.
Scans have since confirmed that Cleary is likely to spend at least six weeks on the sidelines, ruling him out for the Blues' trip to Suncorp Stadium for the must-win State of Origin game two. He is also likely to miss game three in Sydney.
NSW coach Brad Fittler has now been left to make a huge decision. Does he pair the untested halves combination of Jarome Luai and Nico Hynes, or does he turn to the former Rabbitohs combination of Adam Reynolds, Cody Walker and Damien Cook?
Only time will tell.
Sticking with the rugby league theme, Thirroul made a huge statement in the Illawarra competition on Saturday, storming to a 40-14 win over the previously undefeated De La Salle at Gibson Park.
The Butchers led 14-0 inside 12 minutes and they never looked back, adding four more tries before time was up in an emphatic return to their best.
It's a vital two points at home heading into a bye week, with a loss likely to have bumped Jarrod Costello's side out of top-two reckoning just six rounds into the season.
"We hadn't beaten anyone above us on the ladder, so it was important to go and play like that today and the boys did really well," Costello said.
"It's a very even competition. I think that anyone on their day can compete with and beat any of those top four sides. That's the importance of trying to get in the top two if you can."
The A-Leagues' newest champion coach Nick Montgomery always had the temperament to become a top manager according to his former coach during his playing days at the Wolves, Jacob Timpano.
Central Coast had been underdogs heading into Saturday's grand final against Melbourne City, but the Mariners showed no signs of fear, claiming a 6-1 victory. Jason Cummings was the star, scoring a hat-trick of goals.
"He (Montgomery) came to us at the end of his professional career and that was his initial stages of working towards getting into management," Timpano said.
"With his temperament, his leadership, you could tell that was his goal of going into coaching and with us, he didn't just come as a player."
South Coast United mentor Greg Valic says his team's confidence is "growing and growing" after they pulled off the upset of the Illawarra Premier League season on Saturday night.
SCU were given little chance by the pundits of beating the previously unbeaten White Eagles at Ian McLennan Park, but James Brodnik's rocket in the 54th minute proved the difference as the hosts prevailed 2-1.
"It was a really big result, I'm very happy. We anticipated that it was going to be tough and it was," Valic said.
"I think our performances have really improved the last month, even last week. I know we lost 5-1 (to Olympic) and the scoreboard says that we got smashed, but that was another really good performance away. Confidence every week is growing and growing, and the past month or two has been fantastic.
"If we want to make the (top) five, we have to continue to have performances like that week in, week out. And I don't see why we can't do it."
Finally, the Figtree Saints consolidated their chances of an AFL South Coast Women's finals berth after claiming an impressive victory over the Lions Red on Saturday.
Last year's grand finalists made it two wins on the trot by prevailing 7.5 (47) to 2.1 (13) at North Dalton Park. The result strengthens their hold on fourth position - giving them a four-point buffer from the fifth-placed Tigers - in the Women's Premier Division's competition.
"I'm very happy, it was good to get a win up on the Lions. It was nice to see us open play across the field and use it to our advantage," Saints captain Kat Gow said.
"We're absolutely starting to gain momentum. We still have a pretty young team and we've still got to do a bit of work to get that consistency going. But we're looking forward to the rest of the season."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
