The butterflies are setting in for Dane Pritchard along with Kellie Henson but they could not be more thrilled to be representing the Illawarra at the upcoming Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.
The pair are chomping at the bit to get to Germany for a number of reasons.
Firstly for Pritchard, he will be one of only 12 athletes selected from NSW and the sole basketballer from the Illawarra.
The pair will jet off later in the week for the tournament that begins on June 17 and ends on June 25. The Games are the world's largest inclusive sports event. Thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports.
Henson said that to be selected for Berlin was an incredible achievement for both of them.
"I've known Dane since he was about 15 years old when he used to play basketball with my daughter," she said.
"So I've known him for 25 years and I've watched him grow and I couldn't be more proud of him and I both. We didn't get picked because of each other, we both individually were selected on merit. But we are excited that we are together so we're both pretty impressed with each other.
"Dane's an exceptional team player. He reads the game so well and he's very encouraging to his teammates."
Dane's an exceptional team player. He reads the game so well and he's very encouraging to his teammates.- Kellie Henson
Henson added that the pair could not contain their excitement for the opening ceremony.
"I think the thing that Dane and I are most excited about is that at the opening ceremony there will be 7,000 athletes from around the world from 170 countries and Dane and I can walk arm-in-arm together and ball our eyes out," she laughed.
As for Pritchard, he said he was preparing to make his mark on the court.
"This has been something I have been dreaming of for about 15 years," he said.
"So far we have done a training came in Melbourne as a team. The team is pretty good, we've got a couple of quick players and the best coach ever," Pritchard added.
Every two years, people of different nations, cultures, political opinions and religions come together for the World Games, the world's largest inclusive sports event, which is held alternately as summer and winter Games.
The Berlin Games will be the 16th edition of the event. Approximately 20,000 volunteers are set to take part during the tournament.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.