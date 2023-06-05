Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Basketball

Dane Pritchard and Kellie Henson to represent Illawarra on the world state at Special Olympics

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Pritchard and Kellie Henson will jet off to Berlin to take part in the Special Olympics World Games. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Dane Pritchard and Kellie Henson will jet off to Berlin to take part in the Special Olympics World Games. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The butterflies are setting in for Dane Pritchard along with Kellie Henson but they could not be more thrilled to be representing the Illawarra at the upcoming Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.