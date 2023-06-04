NRL concedes Dragons dudded by refereeing howler in loss to Panthers

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has admitted the Dragons were dudded by a "clearly incorrect decision" at a crucial stage of Sunday's loss to Penrith.
Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr was fuming over the 57th minute incident in which Mat Feagai was seen to clearly fumble a clearing kick from Panthers half Jack Cogger towards his in-goal.
On-field referee Chris Sutton called "backwards" and "play-on" on first view of the play. It saw Tyrell Sloan race away with the loose ball only to be called back after Sutton reversed his decision on the advice of the sideline official.
It came at a key moment of the match, with the Panthers leading 14-12, and proved an irrevocable momentum-shifter with Sunia Turuva scoring in the next set for a lead his side never surrendered.
"I saw the referee call 'knocked back' three times, and wave his hands backwards live on the field, with a really good view of the call," Carr said in the post-game presser.
"It was a huge moment in the game, they scored off that set. I need to get some clarification on why, all of a sudden, the person with the best view of the play, changes his call. What's the basis of that?"
Annesley's provided the answer at his weekly briefing on Monday, though it would be of little comfort to Carr or Dragons fans.
"It's clearly an incorrect decision," Annesley said.
"The referee in this particular incident had clear vision. You can hear him on the coverage say it's a knock back and then he says, 'play on'. Then he does get a call from a touch judge who says that he thought it was a knock-on.
"Instead of backing his own judgment, having seen the incident, having already ruled that it's a knock back, having already ruled play on, [Sutton] takes the advice of the touch judge and pulls the play up.
"Of course we know in the next set after this stoppage a try was scored. The irony of this, and the disappointing thing about this, not only for the NRL and certainly for the Dragons, but for the referee himself is that he made the right decision.
"He got it right, and was talked out of it by, someone else in that the advice came from somebody else and he took that advice. Had he stuck with his initial reaction to this incident and the ruling that he had already made, I wouldn't be standing here talking about it unfortunately.
"I know [Sutton] will be gutted by that, as are the Dragons and certainly the NRL. We don't want to see these things happening, but they can't be undone once they're done."
The Dragons weren't helped by Sloan's initial reaction Feagai's touch, initially stopping and conceding he felt there had been a knock on, but Annesley said that didn't mitigate the incorrect call on behalf of the officials.
"In this particular case, the referee clearly saw the incident, the referee clearly rules that it's a knock back, in fact you can see him signal that it's a knock back," Annesley said.
"This is not an incident where it was on the blindside of the referee and he may not have seen something happen and so the touch judge has helped him.
"The touch judge, I'm sure just offered his advice based on what he thought he saw but, even looking at the at the incident... the ball bounces high and the palm of [Feagai's] hand's facing towards his own goal line when he makes contact with the ball.
"Sloan picks it up and he's actually in front of the initial touch, but he's not offside. The player who's touched the ball has just run past him, so he's not coming from an offside position to pick the ball up.
"He either thought that he was offside or he thought it was a knock on but, at the end of the day, it's the referee who has to make that decision."
It's a tough one to swallow for Carr after his side put itself in the hunt for a massive upset win over the reigning premiers only remain stuck at the bottom of the ladder on the back of another loss.
"It was a tough one," Carr said.
"As I said to the boys then, I think we took a few steps forward as a group today in a lot of areas of our game, areas that we've identified that we need to be a lot better at.
"I think you could tell, against a good opposition away from home, it was a much better performance by us as a team. We're not going to accept the scoreboard by any means, but there was a lot of positives to take out of that.
"I think eventually we probably gave them enough opportunities to beat ourselves."
It's not the only concern for Carr coming out of the game, with Jack de Belin stretchered off after being knocked out attempting a tackle on Panthers forward Lindsay Smith just moments after the controversial knock-on call.
It will see him subjected to a mandatory 11-day post-concussion stand-down that will keep him out of Saturday's clash with the Rabbitohs at Kogarah.
Carr is likely to welcome back Jack Bird, who was rested from the Panthers game to get on top of niggling injuries.
"It was a longer turnaround and it's a good period for us to try and just get on top of a few things with Birdy just to make sure that we see the best of him," Carr told the Mercury prior to Sunday's match.
"There's nothing major, there's nothing untoward with it, we're just trying to give him a little bit of time to get on top of a few little things around his body and his game.
"I'm confident that he'll come back a 10 times better player after a bit of a rest."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
