Another project by the developer of Wonder Apartments has fallen foul of the authorities, for water leaking into rooms.
Wonderfield Projects was the developer of Wonder in Young Street, Wollongong, and The Loft Residences in Loftus Street near the hospital.
Wonder Apartments had received the scorn of NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler in August last year, who shut down the worksite due to a "minefield" of safety issues.
In November last year, the site was hit with a prohibition order, following the discovery of honeycombing and cracking in walls as well as gaps between a load-bearing wall and adjoining structures.
That prohibition order banning the issuing of an occupation certificate is still in place, and the Mercury understands a new developer has taken over the project.
Now another Wonderfield project has drawn the attention of the commissioner.
The Loft has been issued with a building work rectification order over "potential serious defects".
These include waterproofing issues, with water entering into six apartments, the fire stairs and an area in the basement car park.
"In the building water is entering causing dangerous conditions, loss of amenity and undue dampness," the order stated.
The order gives the developer two months to develop a plan to fix the problem and then no more than three months to complete the work.
In a written submission to the commissioner, the developer stated fixing waterproofing issues in apartments where people are living could take time.
"For works in listed apartments a minimum notice period must be provided to the occupants prior to gaining entry to assess and carry out any internal works relating to the defects," the submission stated.
"This as such must be acknowledged and taken into account by Fair Trading".
The order also identified a lack of rooftop overflow drains.
"Stormwater from roof areas require overflow devices for periods of high rainfall or if there is blockage in the roof drainage system," the order stated.
The order also raised concerns about water leaking into the lift shaft through the rooftop lift doors.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
