Thousands headed to the Northern Illawarra over weekend for the Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival, which showcased local art, entertainment, market stalls and food trucks.
Friday night kicked off with an official opening at the Thirroul District Community Centre, staying open all weekend to exhibit paintings, drawings, sculptures and photography, all for sale to the public.
By Sunday afternoon, red 'sold' stickers populated artworks at the Community Centre along with first, second and third prizes of up to $3000.
First place went to Lexie Watt with 'Old Tree', second place was claimed by Lionel King 'End of the Day - Thirroul Beach' and the sculpture prize was won by Robert Greives with 'Spalting'.
Sunday turned out to be the biggest day of the weekend, as the community celebrated with carnival rides and free entertainment with water views at Thirroul Beach Reserve.
Festival volunteer and artist Kim Morris said it was too early to know how much money was raised for the local Lions Club, but they had a great turnout.
"We believe the Sunday festival in the park attracted over 5000 people throughout the day," she said.
"The art exhibition also attracted thousands.
"We had over 300 artworks, the biggest array of art on show in our history."
Thirroul Seaside Festival is an annual festival that celebrates a seaside community way of life and raises funds for the local Lions club.
