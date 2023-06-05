Three years after running their Primbee cafe as takeaway only during COVID, the husband and wife co-owners never imagined they would be back to serving coffees in paper cups and putting ceramic plates in the cupboard.
But this week Clair Simpson and Daniel Hennig were left with no choice but to pull the plug and pivot to takeaway at the Rosy Lea.
"It just sucks," Ms Simpson said.
The rising cost of everything from butter to electricity pushed the cafe to the edge, but it was the Fair Work Commission's decision to bump the minimum award wage by 5.75 per cent that left the couple with no choice.
"It's really hard and I suppose we weren't prepared for it, we thought things would stay the same," Ms Simpson said.
"It's normally a bit quiet over Christmas, and then it picks up in winter, especially little cafes that are cozy, and it just hasn't lifted."
Having initially set up the cafe with her sister, Ms Simpson said the business in fact thrived during COVID as people swapped to working from home and could stop by their neighbourhood cafe for coffees, breakfasts and lunch.
It was after lockdowns, as temporary benefits such as boosts to JobSeeker payments were wound back and prices began to rise, that the cafe really felt the pinch.
"We got through COVID, which was amazing, but then recently, the rise in everything and the loss in sales, we dropped by about half," Ms Simpson said.
"People will still come in for coffee and a bit of cake, but people are less and less coming out for lunches."
A regular $20-$30 bill per person for lunch has dropped to about $5 for a coffee.
The owners don't denigrate the wage decision, and know how much the rise will mean for their staff who are also paying their own bills, but with staff wages making up about 80 per cent of the businesses costs, something had to give.
"We're losing $4000 every month," Ms Simpson said.
"We love the little cafe, it's got our heart in it, but we've got to do it, we've just got to close."
To fully cut ties was too much, and the couple ended up swapping to a takeaway-only model to reduce their costs and keep the residents of Primbee caffeinated - for now.
With another interest rate decision looming on Tuesday, a range of indicators are showing that the Reserve Bank's tough economic medicine, combined with the high costs of staples are putting a dampener on consumer spending.
Sales of food and turnover at cafes and restaurants fell in April, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, and the growth in household spending continued to slow in March.
The couple also owns The Nook cafe in the Stoney Range Centre off New Lake Entrance Road and say that in contrast, the assured foot traffic of being in a retail centre is keeping that business afloat.
"The rent is a lot more, but there's a volume of people here," Ms Simpson said.
After an outpouring of support, the pair are keeping Rosy Lea open for now, and are hopeful that locals will get behind their local cafe.
"I'm not sure what the answer is," Ms Simpson said.
"We've just got to hang in there."
