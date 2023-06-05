The old Unanderra station bridge was so unpopular, Transport for NSW couldn't give it away.
Before the footbridge was dismantled, Transport had looked to see if anyone was interested in taking if off their hands.
It is understood it would have to be used on private property as any public installation elsewhere would require the bridge to be re-certified.
The move was aimed at saving the contractor from having to break up the bridge to dispose of it, however with no takers found by Saturday, it came down and work began on separating it into pieces that could be recycled.
On Saturday, the old footbridge was dismantled and craned off to the side in pieces during a weekend when the rail line was closed due to track work.
Preparation work, including the drilling of holes for the crane straps in the concrete walkway, was done ahead of time.
The stairs on the western side of the station were removed before Saturday as that work was not dependent on the closure of the line.
The three new lifts at Unanderra station were officially opened on Friday.
They have been dedicated to the campaigning work done by Richard Kramer, Rebecca Schmidt-Lachlan and the Unanderra Access Group.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.