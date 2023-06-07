A lot of hard work and determination has got Jack Nunn to where he is as he prepares to fly to Romania for the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, but he would not have it any other way.
The 14-year-old Kiama junior fell in love with the motorbike at a very young age and his passion for the sport has continued to grow with every passing moment.
The Kiama High student has trained extremely hard - morning, noon and night - in order to achieve his main goal. And after being selected for the worlds due to his stunning form of late, Nunn is looking to make motocross not only just his passion, but his way of life for as long as he can.
In recent times, he finished second in NSW and second in the Australian Professional Motocross series this year.
But after being selected to represent Australia in Bucharest on July 7-9, he said he was buzzing to say the least.
"It's very nerve wracking, exciting and all of the above at the same time. I'm stoked to have this opportunity," he said.
"I'm really pleased with my efforts to get me here in the first place and obviously for people taking notice. I don't think I've even really comprehended it that much yet, considering that I'm going overseas to represent my country at the age of 14. Hardly any people get to do that.
"So I'm really honoured."
Nunn attributes a Christmas gift in his younger days for the beginning of his career on the bike.
"I got my first bike for Christmas when I was about five or six and I started riding that around. My nan and pop had a farm so I was just riding around there for fun. My dad always had road bikes because he's into it as well," he said.
Nunn attributes discipline as the main factor as to why he continues to thrive.
"I couldn't tell you about why I fell in love with it back when I was five or six, but nowadays I just really like - and it's probably a weird thing to say and would surprise most people - is just the hard work and the work ethic you need to put in," Nunn added.
"You always have to be putting in 100 per cent. There's no slacking off whatsoever. That's just the one thing I like most and then as well I like everything else as well.
"I got my first proper bike when I was about seven and then it's gone from there."
Nunn does not have to look far for inspiration, as his coach and sponsor is nine-time Australian Motocross and Supercross champion Matt Moss, of 102Motorsports, who has been crucial in getting him to Romania, as have his parents - Michael and Claire.
"We're going to try to [get both mum and dad to Romania], we're discussing that. Maybe it's just dad and I that go over [but] we're all kind of discussing that. But I think the whole family is going to try and come over," Nunn added.
Nunn was recently awarded a special junior sports award by Kiama MP Gareth Ward for his achievements.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
