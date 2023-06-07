Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

How Kiama's Jack Nunn is heading to the FIM Junior Motocross World Championships in Romania

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
June 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Nunn is heading to Romania for the FIM Junior Motocross World Championships. Picture - supplied
Jack Nunn is heading to Romania for the FIM Junior Motocross World Championships. Picture - supplied

A lot of hard work and determination has got Jack Nunn to where he is as he prepares to fly to Romania for the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, but he would not have it any other way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.