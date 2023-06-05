Illawarra Mercury
Dapto 'gronk' Jett Tyson Eastwood sentenced after drunken behaviour outside Heyday nightclub

Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 5 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:00pm
Jett Tyson Eastwood leaving Wollongong courthouse after he was sentenced for refusing to leave Heyday. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.
A self-proclaimed "gronk" who menaced police after being kicked out of Heyday wanted his court matter finalised as quickly as possible, telling the magistrate "basically I was just really, really drunk".

