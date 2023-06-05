A self-proclaimed "gronk" who menaced police after being kicked out of Heyday wanted his court matter finalised as quickly as possible, telling the magistrate "basically I was just really, really drunk".
"I just kind of want to plead guilty, I don't really care," Jett Tyson Eastwood told Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
"You don't have a criminal conviction, you know having one can impact your life?" Magistrate Mark Douglass posited, reminding Eastwood it could affect his employment prospects.
Unfazed, the 27-year-old Dapto man confirmed his pleas and responded: "I already work for the government".
Security guards kicked Eastwood out of Heyday nightclub on Crown St about 1am on April 23, but he continued to loiter around the venue.
A staff member asked Eastwood to move further away from the premises. Nearby patrolling police came to their aid, however Eastwood continued to refuse to leave and said he wasn't doing anything wrong.
Officers then activated their body worn video and asked for Eastwood's identification, to which he provided the name of 'Jeff Eastwood'. Police asked what suburb Eastwood lived in - a question which also proved too difficult to answer.
"I don't know," he told police.
Eastwood was handcuffed and taken to Wollongong police station after he declined to provide correct identification details. When submitted to a search, Eastwood thrashed himself around with multiple police officers restraining him to the ground.
He pleaded guilty to hindering police in the execution of duty and excluded person remaining in the vicinity of a licenced premises.
"You've called yourself a gronk, that's not a legal term but I've read the facts and I must say, it's pretty accurate," Magistrate Douglass said.
"Would you apologise to the officers?"
"Yeah totally, they were nice enough to drive me home," Eastwood said.
The magistrate accepted Eastwood was aware his actions were unlawful, and handed him a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
"It was not the most serious offence ... he thrashed about and just made it difficult for officers," Magistrate Douglass said.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
