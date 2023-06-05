A 50-year-old man is fighting for life after he crashed his ute in Dapto on Saturday afternoon.
The man was driving a Mitsubishi Triton along Moombara Street, with his four children inside, when it mounted the median strip and collided with a water and gas main.
It is believed the man suffered a cardiac arrest while driving and he remains in Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
His children aged 13, 11, 7 and 7 suffered minor injuries and were also taken to Wollongong Hospital. They have since been discharged.
Firefighter Brent Smith was among the first emergency service personnel to arrive on scene after the crash.
"It was of the most complex incidents we've been to," the Fire and Rescue NSW Dapto Station Officer said
"We used our defib on him and did CPR."
Not only did firefighters work to save the man's live, they were faced with the dangers of a gas leak due to the ruptured main.
The crash occurred around 4.30pm near Dapto Anglican Church and it resulted in emergency services from across the area rushing to the scene.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
