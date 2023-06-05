Illawarra Mercury
Parents pull kids from The Illawarra Grammar School over anti-gay marriage job criteria for new principal

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
June 6 2023 - 4:30am
Mangerton mother Nadine Porter says she has moved her daughter Margot to a different school because the policy requiring a new principal to sign a statement saying marriage is between a man and a woman is discriminatory. Picture supplied.
Parents from The Illawarra Grammar School have spoken out against a hiring directive that requires the next principal to sign a statement saying marriage is only between a man and a woman.

