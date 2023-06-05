If you're of a certain age, take an interest in news and, probably live in NSW, Kathleen Folbigg's is a familiar name.
She's likely been on your radar since the late 1990s.
Then, in 2003, a jury found Ms Folbigg, guilty of killing her three children - Patrick, Sarah and Laura - as well as the manslaughter of her firstborn, Caleb, between 1989 to 1999.
Ms Folbigg always maintained her innocence.
The campaign to clear her name began after a 2011 book by an Australian academic lawyer, Murder, Medicine and Motherhood, concluded Folbigg was wrongly convicted.
The legal process had decided Ms Folbigg was a ''monstrously guilty mother'' despite the failure of medical experts to explain how her four babies died, academic lawyer Emma Cunliffe found.
Ms Folbigg served 20 years of a 25-year sentence before NSW Attorney General, Michael Daley, announced her unconditional pardon and immediate release.
And what did it come down to? Science.
New genetic scientific evidence cast doubt on her guilt. Folbigg and her two daughters were carriers of a rare genetic variant which can cause abnormal heart activity and sudden death.
Again, newslovers of a certain age may have been reminded of a certain Lindy Chamberlain.
She also was "widely and publicly condemned" over her alleged lack of grief after telling authorities her daughter Azaria was taken by a dingo in 1980.
Ms Chamberlain and her husband Michael were convicted of the baby's death before eventually being exonerated after a series of inquiries.
They were exonerated by the royal commission in 1987, were pardoned and compensated.
Australia does not have a mechanism to review criminal convictions post-appeal. The UK, Canada, and New Zealand have a criminal case review commission.
Former Justice of the High Court of Australia Michael Kirby wrote in the Criminal Law Journal: "What is it about our country that always sees us limping behind [UK, NZ, and Canada] where justice is at stake."
A piece in The Spectator last year argued a criminal cases review commission was "far more needed" than a Federal Independent Corruption Commission.
"The list of wrongful convictions is much longer than the list of corrupt Federal public servants or politicians," Andrew L. Urban wrote.
That's definitely an argument for another time but expect The Australian Academy of Science, which acted as an independent adviser to the second Folbigg inquiry, to support the statement.
Its CEO Anna-Maria Arabia yesterday said reforms were needed to allow science to inform decision-making, and prevent further miscarriages of justice.
"We don't need scientists put into a boxing ring, put up against each other," she said.
"We need a way in which science can be heard fairly, transparently, and independently by the justice system."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.