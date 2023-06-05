Illawarra Mercury
Cringila parolee Jesse Cook refused bail after armed with intent, common assault charges

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 5 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 8:00pm
Jesse Cook was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture from Facebook.
A Cringila parolee will remain behind bars after he allegedly swung a "sharp" shiv made out of a foil meat pie casing at a correctional officer's face at the weekend.

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

