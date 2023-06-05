A Cringila parolee will remain behind bars after he allegedly swung a "sharp" shiv made out of a foil meat pie casing at a correctional officer's face at the weekend.
Jesse Cook faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells, charged with six offences, including armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and assaulting a law officer.
The 26-year-old, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, failed in his bid for release on Monday.
Tendered court documents stated Cook was arrested and taken to Wollongong Correctives on Saturday after being charged over alleged assaults against a woman.
On Sunday, a senior correctional officer asked Cook to open the slot of his cell so he could be handcuffed prior to being transported to the South Coast Correctional Centre.
Cook allegedly refused, prompting the officer to enter the cell to handcuff him. Cook then allegedly pulled a makeshift 11.5cm shiv from his jacket pocket and swung it at the officer's face.
Cook allegedly missed however continued punching the correctional officer in the torso. After a short struggle, the officer was able to control him and seize the shiv, which police claim had a sharp point moulded out of a foil pie casing secured to the handle of a plastic knife with a hair tie.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV, court documents stated.
Cook is also charged with a separate series of offending, including two alleged assaults against his ex-partner. Police will allege the woman saw Cook sitting in a vehicle outside of her house on May 24, when he messaged her and asked if she needed a lift.
She said she was fine however accepted the ride. After the pair went to a venue, Cook allegedly asked if he could use her phone, before he snatched it out of her hands.
Police claim the pair wrestled over the phone later that night, during which Cook allegedly pushed the woman before he punched her in the face.
Back at the woman's address, Cook allegedly tucked her phone and laptop in his clothes before he left. The incident was reported to police.
On June 2, the woman allegedly received a message from Cook on Facebook asking what she was doing. Police will allege he picked her up shortly after and took her to his sister's house, where the pair consumed a number of drinks.
Police will allege Cook was set off by a conversation the woman had with Cook's sister about his drug use.
As he left the property, Cook allegedly spat in the woman's face. The woman reported the incident and Cook was arrested the next day.
In court, Cook also pleaded not guilty to larceny, dishonestly obtaining property by deception and two counts of common assault.
Defence lawyer Jack Murray argued Cook needed to be at liberty to go through CCTV footage that may benefit his case, adding he also required special treatment for torn ligaments in his leg.
However Magistrate Mark Douglass denied Cook's release, pointing to his lengthy rap sheet and lack of documentation about his future medical appointments.
The matter was adjourned to next month.
Read the latest Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.