Shell Cove residents facing 18-month wait for homes to be fixed

Updated June 5 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 6:03pm
Residents at the Waterfront, Shell Cove will have to wait another 18 months for defects in their homes to be fixed, prolonging the scaffolding that surrounds a number of the newly built, million-dollar homes.

