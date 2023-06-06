'System overloaded': Region's ambulance service struggles despite small improvements

Ambulances across the Illawarra are arriving faster than they were last year, but the service continued to struggle under the weight of an increased workload with fewer than half the region's "priority 1" call outs reached by the state's 15 minute benchmark.
New health data covering the first three months of 2023 shows ambulance response times have been steadily improving since they plunged to their slowest times on record mid last year.
"Despite the increasing demand, ambulance response performance has continued to improve following record long response times in mid-2022," Bureau of Health Information Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson said.
In the Wollongong statistical area, which covers the northern part of the region, ambulances arrived faster than the NSW average.
There, 45.4 per cent of "emergency - priority 1" jobs were responded to within 15 minutes, compared with 44.1 per cent statewide.
But in the Dapto-Port Kembla region, only 40.1 per cent of emergency responses arrived within 15 minutes, and in Kiama-Shellharbour they were even slower, with only 38 per cent arriving within the benchmark time.
The new data also shows how long paramedics have to wait to transfer the care of their patients to emergency department staff once they arrive at hospital.
Bed block, or ramping, where paramedics get stuck waiting because of a lack of space inside the ED, has been a particular problem in Wollongong in recent years, where the ED is often overloaded with not room for more patients.
This issue continued to plague the hospital between January to March, with the median time to transfer patients to the care of the ED still well above the NSW and comparable hospitals averages.
One in every ten patients at Wollongong were stuck on the ramps with paramedics for more than an hour and a half.
This is a vast improvement from the record long wait times recorded between July to September last year, when one in ten patients waited two hours and 30 minutes on the ramps, but still well above pre-COVID figures when the highest 90th percentile time for patients to be stuck in bed block was 42 minutes.
The figures come as ambulance unions continue their fight to get the government to commit to a payrise and proper professional recognition for paramedics.
President of the NSW branch of the Australian Paramedics Union, Chris Kastelan said the data highlight that the state needed to take action on the recommendations that came from the Inquiry into Ramping last year.
"We're about to head into flu season, where we see our system even further overloaded every year," he said.
"We are really concerned for our patients and for ourselves.
"Standing outside a hospital in a car park in the middle of winter for five, six hours gets very cold. When it rains, some hospitals don't even have adequate shelter for us or our patients."
The NSW Legislative Council's Ramping Inquiry report provided twelve recommendations to address the issue of bed block, including the abolition of the wages cap, more paramedic specialists, and the implementation of mobile work trailers so paramedics can have a safe space out of the elements when stuck in bed block.
"The Minns Government was elected with the promise of supporting health workers, but has failed to implement even one of the recommendations," Mr Kastelan said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
