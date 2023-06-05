Flanagan lays out pitch for Dragons head coaching role

St George Illawarra coaching candidate Shane Flanagan maintains he's yet to have any talks with the Dragons board, but has left discussions in the hands of his manager amid renewed interest in the role.
Flanagan appeared on most shortlists the moment the Dragons parted ways with Anthony Griffin, but told 2GB - where he works as a commentator - a month ago that he wouldn't be coaching at the Dragons.
Flanagan took to the same platform on Monday night to address whispers he was back in the frame for the top job at the Dragons after Jason Ryles spurned a long-term offer to return to Melbourne as an assistant to Craig Bellamy.
The 57-year-old premiership-winner told radio colleague Mark Levy that he's yet to have any discussions with the Dragons board.
"I haven't had any communication with the Dragons, my manager (Isaac Moses) has, so I'll just leave it at that at the moment," Flanagan told 2GB.
"I'll just let it unfold, that's what you have managers for. Hopefully something happens and gets done but, at this stage, I haven't had any communication with the Dragons."
Despite an extensive resume, Flanagan had been considered an outsider amid reported reservations of sections of the Dragons board relating to his past suspensions during his time at Cronulla.
It's been an eyebrow-raising position given he's been employed at the Dragons since serving his final suspension, both as assistant to former coach Paul McGregor and more recently as a list manager.
Flanagan said he was open to discussions with the Dragons board, but wasn't interested in a formal interview scenario.
"I definitely don't think I need to go through an interview process," Flanagan said.
"Obviously the club would know exactly what I've done in the game, I've coached at NRL level for eight years, won a competition.
"I think I do need to talk to their board and their CEO. They'd have a lot of questions for me and I'd have a lot of questions of them. We need to go through that process, definitely.
"Obviously Jason (Ryles) had some concerns when he went there and then pulled out at the last minute.
"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge, hopefully it doesn't take too long if it's going to happen.
"I'll just leave it to my manager and, over the next week or two I'll be able to tell you what's happening."
He may not be keen on an interview process at the Dragons, but the premiership-winner did make a pitch of sorts in outlining what he oversaw through the Sharks premiership era.
"In that period (2014 peptide scandal), a lot of people were suspended, there was football managers, there was trainers and the club re-signed me for three years, so the club had faith in what I was doing," he told Levy.
"I sat out six months in 2014 and in 2015 we won every competition, SG Ball, Matthews Cup, NSW Cup.
"We won every competition because, during that period, I set up a structure that I wanted to have in place and it reaped its rewards. Then obviously we won [the NRL premiership] in 2016.
"I know I can coach, I know I can set a club up for long-term success. If you have a look at the the Sharks, I started coaching Ricky (Stuart) left with four or five games left in 2010.
"Bar 2014 when all the players were suspended, they haven't missed a semifinal series [since]. The systems and structures they've got at that club, the recruitment, the junior pathways is spot on.
"That's what I'll try and do if I go the Dragons."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
