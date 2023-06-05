It's been nearly four long years since the heart of Wollongong came alive for the large-scale community festival Viva La Gong, and now it is to be reincarnated again.
This October, the long-standing event will be handed the new name of "Culture Mix" but still celebrate music, dance, workshops, art installations and food from around the world.
Like the festival's predecessors, the October 21 event is designed to be a big free party to showcase the many cultural and language backgrounds that make up the Wollongong community.
"This festival is going to fill the gap left by Viva la Gong, which was last held in 2019," said Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
"It builds on the Viva tradition of being a community-focused event, and will be a celebration of the cultural diversity of our residents that we are so proud of.''
Artists and performers can now make an application to be part of the festival, with Expression of Interest applications open until June 13. Wollongong council is offering one-off grants to individuals or not-for-profit community groups who want to perform or actively take part in the festival.
From its inception in 1994 as Folklorika, the annual festival run by Wollongong City Council has morphed into different shapes and sizes at different times of the year.
Folklorika was a small festival showcasing song, art, crafts and dance of different cultures and officially mutated into Viva La Gong at the turn of the millennium - an expanded event thanks to council's first cultural plan for the city.
The event has had its ups and downs over time. In 2006 it was shelved altogether when organisers decided to reassess the community festival's importance, though reinstated its fixture to the cultural sphere in 2007.
The most recent format was compressed into a nine-hour event with multiple stages, tents and activities scattered around MacCabe Park.
Culture Mix will be held on Saturday October 21, 2023, across various locations in the Wollongong CB like the Town Hall, Arts Precinct, library and art gallery.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
