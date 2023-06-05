Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Council needs artists and performers for new festival replacing Viva La Gong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 6 2023 - 9:30am
Silver Lotus Tribal Bellydance group perform at the 2019 Viva La Gong at MacCabe Park. Picture by Robert Peet.
Silver Lotus Tribal Bellydance group perform at the 2019 Viva La Gong at MacCabe Park. Picture by Robert Peet.

It's been nearly four long years since the heart of Wollongong came alive for the large-scale community festival Viva La Gong, and now it is to be reincarnated again.

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

