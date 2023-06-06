Two people have been charged and will front court after a police car was allegedly rammed in a violent attack in Dunmore.
The incident occurred on May 11 this year when a black SUV slammed into the police car on the Princes Highway.
No officers were injured during the attack.
Following a public appeal for assistance, officers arrested a 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in Laurina Avenue Helensburgh, about 3am on June 2.
"The woman was charged with custody of knife in public place, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and possess housebreaking implements," a Lake Illawarra Police District spokeswoman said.
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on July 11.
"The man was charged with steal motor vehicle, resist law enforcement officer in execution of duty, break and enter dwelling, possess housebreaking implements, custody of knife in public place and receive property," the police spokeswoman said.
He was refused bailed and is due to appear at Wollongong Local court on July 11.
Police will allege in court that the vehicle was stolen from an Werri Beach in April.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
