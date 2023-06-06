Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List

Police car 'rammed' in Dunmore, man and woman to front court

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The police car was left with significant damaged after it was rammed by a black SUV in Dunmore. Picture by Lake Illawarra Police District
The police car was left with significant damaged after it was rammed by a black SUV in Dunmore. Picture by Lake Illawarra Police District

Two people have been charged and will front court after a police car was allegedly rammed in a violent attack in Dunmore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.