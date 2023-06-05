History was also made with brother and sister act Corey Hogg and sister Jessica taking out the open mens and womens point then doubled up to take home the overall point score for men and women. Corey was also awarded the male sportsmanship and continued support to club, along with female athlete Gianna Mogentale who also took out a double winning the womens 50 plus point score from Rina Flynn and Mary Thomas then beat winner of the 30 /49 bracket Jodie Sundstrom for the overall masters award.

