As the winter looms and our attention is focused on winter cross country and winter track and field series, we look back on the season in the summer of 2022/23 and athletes and officials were recently rewarded for a fine season.
History was also made with brother and sister act Corey Hogg and sister Jessica taking out the open mens and womens point then doubled up to take home the overall point score for men and women. Corey was also awarded the male sportsmanship and continued support to club, along with female athlete Gianna Mogentale who also took out a double winning the womens 50 plus point score from Rina Flynn and Mary Thomas then beat winner of the 30 /49 bracket Jodie Sundstrom for the overall masters award.
She filled her trophy cabinet by being awarded the middle distance athlete of the year along with male athlete Joshua Baulch.
Andrew Rodda did the same winning the 50 plus division then beat winner of the 30/49 age bracket Lachlan Parry to take out the overall mens masters point score. Parry was also rewarded for his fine efforts in masters 30/35 age bracket and along with another masters champion, John Lamb they shared the male sprinter of the year.
Parry also took home the loyal support to club, along with Rina Flynn in the women. Mary Thomas was rewarded for her efforts by being named the female thrower of the year along with under 20 ace javelin man, Alex del Popolo.
The jumper of the year award went to under 16 male athlete Joshua Smith with female athlete Sara De Vries, who was also named the rookie master athlete of the year.
Lisa Quinn defeated a highly competitive field by being named the female sprinter of the year, one of the closest awards of the season.
Outstanding male athletic performance went to senior athlete Rohan Laurendret who made the semi final of the open mens 400 metres hurdles at national titles at his first attempt at this event.
He was joined by short hurdles champion, Ashlyn Adams who took out a well deserved silver medal at national under 20 titles.
Both athletes, along with Charley McGrath, Emily Strecker, Jonty Faulkner, Alex del Popolo, Brodie McCluskey, and Lauren Percival were receivers of their photo and achievements framed for representing their state at national level. Officials were also recognised in this category with Sally Barnes and Jodie Sunstrom receiving their framed achievement.
Percival was also awarded the presidents award - given to an athlete living outside the local area but competing in major meets and representing her club at ANSW and Australian events.
The ideal male and female awards were hard to pick but the club recognised Colin Clarson and Rhys Barnes in the men and Jodie Redmond for the women.
Official of the year went to Jodie Sundstrom for her wonderful year in officiating at international, national and state major meets. Track athlete, along with a surf beach competitor, Immy Moore, had a great day at the awards night after receiving major awards at her surf club in the day and then being named juvenile athlete of the year at IBS presentation evening.
At a great evening held at Dapto Leagues Club on the May 27, officials of the club were not forgotten with members receiving the club's sun protection hats for three years or more officiating.
The Loomes Family Foundation opened for the first season with the following athletes being awarded scholarships to help out with registrations, uniforms, entry fees etc.
These athletes cannot apply for next seasons, opening the Foundation to as many athletes as possible.
Corey Williams athlete/coach
Jonty Faulkner
Andrew Rodda
Joshua Smith
Mary Thomas
Ashlyn Adams
Zoe Haylen
Charley McGrath
Rina Flynn
Outside area athletes
Lauren Percival
Brodie McCluskey
Jack White
OFFICIALS: Jodie Sundstrom, Sally Barnes.
The Foundation is now open for season 2023/24, and the club invites athletes, coaches and officials to apply.
It is hard, it is competitive and it is good, but it is also for the gritty, determined, fit athletes and Rohan proved that finishing well in the last part of the race picking up many of the other athletes in this final run.
Well done.
