This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and AGRON LATIFI discuss Nathan Cleary's hamstring injury and the ramifications it will have for NSW ahead of their must-win State of Origin clash with Queensland.
BARTLETT: Well, it had already been a tough week to be a Blues supporter, but seeing Nathan Cleary limp off the field on Sunday night was the cherry on top of a bad tasting cake.
NSW's backs well already against the wall following a disappointing performance in game one of this year's State of Origin series, and they will now have to head into the cauldron at Suncorp Stadium without their star playmaker on June 21.
The million dollar question now is who will replace Cleary in the No.7 jersey for game two. Agron, who do you see filling his very big shoes? And will it have further ramifications for the rest of the Blues squad?
LATIFI: Well you would think Nicho Hynes would be a direct swap for Cleary. The reigning Dally M player of the year is already part of the NSW squad, albeit he didn't get much of a run in the first game, and the Sharks No 7 is one of the form halfbacks in the competition.
But that would simplify what is a more complex problem.
NSW it seems is following the path of back-to-back NRL premiers Penrith. Many of the Blues key position players are Panthers, So with Cleary out, what does it mean for five-eighth Jarome Luai, lock Isaah Yeo and former Panther and hooker Api Koroisau?
Yeo and his Panthers team-mate Liam Martin were among the better players for the Blues in game one, and will be in the team for Game 2, barring injury.
But Brad Fittler admitted before Game 1 that it was a struck match between Koroisau and long-time Blues rake Damien Cook. If Freddy goes back to Cook, will he then pick former Rabbitoh and now Brisbane Broncos half Adam Reynolds? If he does, and wants to continue that club combination, Fittler then has the option of selecting Cody Walker as his Blues five-eighth.
There's a lot of ifs and buts, but to be honest Fittler seems to be off Walker. He chose Walker in one of his first games as Blues coach but quickly dropped him when NSW lost.
I can understand NSW wanting club combinations but most would agree NSW's attack in the last game was clunky at best.
Adam Reynolds would be a band-aid solution I feel. But maybe an experienced head like Reynolds is just what NSW needs heading into the cauldron that is Lang Park.
Another name I'd like to throw up is Mitchell Moses. He has a great kicking game and is regarded as one of the best halves in the game.
Maybe the Moses call shows my Eels' bias. Your thoughts Josh. Where do NSW go from here?
BARTLETT: I certainly don't think they need to blow up the team, but they do need a re-set because Cleary is such a vital part of that Penrith connection.
I actually don't mind your Moses suggestion - I thought he was pretty good on his Origin debut in 2021 - but I'd be leaning towards picking Reynolds. I think the Broncos No.7 is arguably in career-best form right now and it's effectively a home game for him playing in Brisbane, so I don't think he would get overawed by the occasion.
I say that with no disrespect to Hynes either. Nicho is a terrific player and I think will get his shot at being a consistent Origin footballer, but I think experience matters in a must-win clash. We need an experienced head to guide the Blues around the park, and Reynolds probably has the best kicking game in the business.
So, let's say that Fittler leans towards picking Reynolds. You raised a very good question, Agron, who should partner him at No.6? And will that also cause a reshuffle for the hooker and No.14 jerseys?
It would be pretty harsh to drop Luai, who I thought actually out-performed Cleary in the series opener, particularly in attack. The Penrith five-eighth has done some special things at Origin level and for Samoa, however, I can also understand the value of combinations. Which puts Cody Walker in a strong position to get the call-up for game two.
If they go with the Reynolds-Walker combination, there would be a temptation to pick Cook in the No.9 jersey. Personally, I'm not sure who should wear which jersey, but I'd actually select Cook and Api for game two. I think we missed that one-two punch from dummy-half in Adelaide, which means that Hynes could unfortunately be squeezed out.
Looking at the bigger picture, do you think NSW will make other team changes? Will Latrell Mitchell be an automatic recall? And can the likes of debutants Tevita Pengai Junior and Hudson Young get another run, or should Fittler look elsewhere?
LATIFI: If Mitchell is fit, he'll come straight in, which is a shame for Stephen Crichton, who is perhaps our best defensive centre.
I think it would be wrong to drop the likes of debutants Tevita Pengai Junior and Hudson Young. Obviously Freddy picked them with a plan in mind, especially Pengai Junior. By dropping them, he would have to admit he got it wrong.
Fittler faces another selection headache if Cameron Murray is also ruled out due to injury.
He will have to make sure he chooses well because one thing that is guaranteed if NSW lose, is that Fittler won't be at the helm next year.
BARTLETT: You raise an interesting point there. If NSW go 0-2 down in this series, the blowtorch will definitely be on Fittler, especially as the Blues were favourites before game one.
But zooming back on game two, I would like to see Fittler stick with at least one of the two debutants, though I'm leaning more towards Young. I think the Raider has been in better form this year, and you can see what he was trying to achieve by getting in the opposition's face early in Adelaide.
The Blues need to be aggressive and brave going up to Suncorp Stadium to keep this year's Origin alive, and someone like Young could set that tone. But only time will tell of course.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
