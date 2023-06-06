Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
The Debate

Who will steer the ship for NSW in State of Origin game two?

Joshua Bartlett
Agron Latifi
By Joshua Bartlett, and Agron Latifi
June 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could Adam Reynolds be the man to fill NSW's vacant No.7 jersey for game two in this year's State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium? Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Could Adam Reynolds be the man to fill NSW's vacant No.7 jersey for game two in this year's State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium? Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.