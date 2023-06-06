Illawarra Mercury
Real estate agent Peter Taranto in court over breach of contract claim

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:30am
Sasho Klimevski is taking real estate agent and developer Peter Taranto over the purchase of an apartment in Shellharbour. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Real estate agent and developer Peter Taranto will face court over allegations of a contract breach related to a Shellharbour apartment complex.

