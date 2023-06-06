Real estate agent and developer Peter Taranto will face court over allegations of a contract breach related to a Shellharbour apartment complex.
Sasho Klimevski is suing Mr Taranto and business partner Alexander Pupovac in the NSW Supreme Court over an alleged failure to create a strata plan at the City Shores apartment block in Benson Avenue, Shellharbour.
Mr Klimevski's statement of claim said he bought an apartment off the plan for $705,000 and exchanged contracts in August 2019.
The apartment was bought for Mr Klimevski's parents to move into.
As part of the agreement, a strata plan would be registered, allowing his parents to move in.
However, Mr Klimevski's statement of claim said that did not happen, as the developer NPA Developments, had only sold two of the 93 units and did not intend to create a strata plan - instead leasing the development to the NSW Housing Department.
The defendants lodged response claimed "it was possible" that some tenants would come from NSW Housing.
The defendants also claimed they "were prepared to come to an arrangement with the plaintiff if this information did not fit with his plans".
Mr Klimevski's statement identified his loss and damages as the difference between the purchase price and the value as it would be at settlement and the "lost opportunity" to rent it out.
However, he wanted the contract to be honoured, believing "damages are not an adequate remedy".
In the defence response, they claimed damages were in fact an "adequate" response and that he had told them he had bought the unit for his parents to live in, not to rent out.
The case will next appear in the Supreme Court on June 9.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
