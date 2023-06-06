Shellharbour EV drivers can charge their vehicles for free - but only if they're quick.
On Tuesday, Shellharbour City Council opened two EV charging stations at the western end of the Shellharbour Civic Centre's public car park.
Until the end of the month, a charging session is free - after that it will cost 60 cents per kW hour.
Payment is only available via the ChargeFox app.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said the two charging stations formed an important part of the city's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.
"We have set the goal for net zero by 2035 for council's operational emissions," Cr Homer said.
"We are also committed to supporting the community to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and building a resilient and adaptive community, for the long-term sustainability of Shellharbour City."
The charging ports will be in operation from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 9-2.30pm on weekends.
The Shellharbour chargers come just a couple of months after two new fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers were installed in a carpark at 17 Stewart St, Wollongong.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
