Old-school Wollongong real estate agent Bob Onofri to retire, age 90

Having based his business in the same Crown Street location for 55 years, Wollongong real estate agent Bob Onofri is a beloved figure.
The news that Mr Onofri is retiring after 60-plus years was met with plenty of well-wishers on the Mercury's Facebook page.
Readers described the 90-year-old as an "absolute legend and true gentleman", "salt of the earth", and "the best dressed gentleman in Wollongong".
The Mercury spoke to Mr Onofri, who was humbled and a "little emotional" by the response following his decision to retire.
We talked to him about his retirement plans.
While the club has been experiencing its share of on and off-field woes, St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan recently celebrated a milestone by buying his first home.
Sloan, 21, bought a five-bedroom home at Horsley for $1,150,000.
Selling agent, Natalie Paiola from Knock Knock Real Estate said Sloan had been actively looking for a home to buy, and "just loved the house".
"He was in awe, and was saying, 'I've never lived in such a home'," she said.
The single-level home, which sits on 815 square metres, features two living rooms and has been renovated, with the swimming pool being reshaped, new flooring, and a new kitchen and bathrooms.
A newly listed luxury beachfront property will shatter the suburb price record for Kiama Downs if the home achieves its price guide.
The home, located at 106 North Kiama Drive, Kiama Downs, has a price guide of $10 million-plus.
The eye-catching property is the project of a prominent Sydney-based developer, with family links to a former reality TV star.
According to CoreLogic records, the property is owned by Maroun Holdings Pty Ltd.
Records show the current director is Sydney-based developer Jimmy Maroun. A previous director of the company is his son Rodney Maroun.
Meanwhile, an aggressive opening salvo almost paid dividends for one bidder as a West Wollongong home went under the hammer.
The home sold for $55,000 above the reserve price.
Check out the video of the auction, and find out more by reading this week's Under the Hammer.
Finally, the latest House of the Week is something really special - a full floor harbourside residence that boasts an idyllic position; just footsteps to Wollongong Harbour and stunning beaches.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
