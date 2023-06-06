When Thirroul resident and IT worker Chris Gondek passed Waterfall last week heading south, he told those on his Teams call to expect him to drop out any time now.
To his surprise, the connection to the video meeting remained and he continued in the meeting while passing Helensburgh and beyond.
It's long been a gripe of train commuters between the Illawarra and Sydney that once you get further north from Thirroul, mobile phone coverage fades and then cuts out as the train passes through a black spot between Helensburgh and Waterfall.
But for some those days may be over. An Optus macrocell base station near Waterfall was scheduled to start operating in the second quarter of 2023.
The macrocell was funded in the fifth round of the federal mobile black spot program, and further improvements in communications are on the way, according to a Transport for NSW spokesperson.
"Sydney Trains is currently progressing mobile carrier proposals to install towers at Waterfall, Loftus and Coledale on the Illawarra/South Coast Line."
A separate base station was funded for Coacliff, but a Telstra spokesperson said the telco was unable to reach an agreement with a landowner.
"Throughout the planning process we encountered a number of challenges we weren't able to resolve. Among these included finding an appropriate site for construction at a number of different locations," Telstra regional general manager Chris Taylor said.
Other upgrades to the Telstra network were progressing, he said.
"We have plans to build a new mobile station at Coledale a little later this year as well as upgrade our current sites at Otford and Bulli in the coming weeks. These projects should also help improve coverage along parts of the South Coast line."
Prior to this, Mr Gondek said he structured his day around when he would be passing through the black spots.
"I will time my commute around them. If I've got calls, Zooms or Teams meetings, which have become quite prominent since lockdown, there's no point travelling throughout those periods of time."
It's not just a matter of productivity either. A blackspot around Coalcliff station has meant when trains are stuck there, waiting for others to pass on the single-track section of line between Coalcliff and Scarborough, lengthy delays cannot be communicated to those at the other end.
"You might have a loved one waiting for you at the station to pick you up, and you've got no way to contact them to say that the train is late," Mr Gondek said.
While the connection still cuts out in the tunnels around Stanwell Park and Coalcliff, Mr Gondek said it would make a huge difference for him and the other workers who make the commute.
"I'm in Thirroul and to get to Central or Town Hall is an hour and 15 minute journey, to [be able to leave the office] an extra hour and fifteen minutes is a massive difference, especially in winter, you get to see some daylight, and maybe your kids."
And for those who don't want to be interrupted by calls, there's always the option of switching the phone to silent and heading to the quiet carriages.
