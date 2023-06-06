Four alleged criminals wanted on alleged assault, stealing, driving and traffic offences are on the run and police are calling for the public's help.
The Illawarra's most wanted this week are from 19 to 48 years old and officers have issued warrants for each of them.
In no particular order, this is who police are looking for.
Delma Wilton is known to frequent Warrawong, Figtree and surrounding areas.
Teya Schadel is known to frequent Port Kembla, Kanahooka and surrounding areas.
Harley Stollery is known to frequent Mount Warrigal, Warilla and surrounding areas.
Adam Johnston is known to frequent Barrack Heights, Mount Warrigal and surrounding areas.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
