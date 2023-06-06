Lose Ends: State championships to remain in safe hands

They've known one another for years and now three experienced head greenkeepers are united by a common goal to prepare outstanding greens for next month's NSW Open Gender and Women's State Championships in Wollongong.
Towradgi BC, Wiseman Park-Wollongong City and Figtree Sports will create a slice of history as the first clubs in NSW to jointly host both annual state titles from July 20 to August 1.
Matt Keough is in charge of greens operations at Engadine BC and for the past 18 months overseen matters at Wiseman Park, while Peter Hvass is head greenkeeper at Towradgi Park, with Sean Bellotti in charge at Figtree Sports.
The three vastly experienced greenkeepers and their staff have spent the past six months ensuring their greens are ready for hundreds of the top bowlers in NSW chasing the ultimate prize in club bowls.
'I've known Matt for 20 plus years and known Peter for more than a decade so there's a bit of history between the three of us,'' Bellotti said.
''We're all driven by the same motivation; getting our greens in the best possible condition and showing off our club facilities for what is right up there with the biggest events we have ever been involved in."
Meanwhile, Keough said it was a team operation at the Gwynneville-based Wiseman Park.
''I was fortunate to be involved in the hosting of the Australian Women's Championships in 1997 which was huge, and this is of a similar stature," Keough said.
'While I am overseeing things, (assistant greenkeeper) Mason Lewis has been working on this project daily and doing a great job.''
Hvass took over the role at Towradgi from David Deed after previously being in charge at Taren Point BC. He says hosting a joint men's and women's state titles is a great opportunity for all three clubs to showcase their quality facilities.
''It's next level,'' Hvass said.
''We're making history as the first clubs to attempt this so it's an amazing opportunity.''
All three clubs will host state championship sectional matches in both men's and women's competitions, with Figtree the headquarters for all finals; with 52 state championship medals to be won.
Combined, the clubs will operate seven greens for almost two weeks and feature some of the elite bowlers in NSW.
The State Championships commence with sectional matches in State (Open), Over 60s and Reserve Singles on July 20 with Mixed Pairs to bookend the event on July 31 and August 1.
Aided by home green advantage the Illawarra region is poised for a successful championships and hopefully a host of new state champions.
Warilla and Figtree Sports have been drawn together in the group of death at the State Grade One Pennants Finals later this month.
Zone 16 champions Warilla and runners-up Figgy are joined by top Sydney club St Johns Park, plus Raymond Terrace - arguably the top grade favourites - in section three at Forster.
Corrimal also qualified for the Grade One playoffs by finishing third in the Southern Conference and are in section two alongside powerhouse Cabramatta, Soldiers Point and first-up opponents Wenty Leagues. But the draw could hardly be tougher for perennial state flag contenders Warilla and the Falcons, with the top two teams from each section advancing to the quarter-finals.
Warilla won an unprecedented five Zone 16 pennant flags last month and, along with its Grade One side, will be chasing a state flag in Grades Two, Three, Four and Six.
The Grade Two champions lost just one match all season and head to Ballina for the State Finals, while in Grade Three, Warilla feature at Club Lambton. In Grade Four, Warilla head to chilly Tamworth, while the Gorillas will enjoy home green advantage in Grade Six with the finals at Warilla Bowls.
Corrimal won Grade Five and will play at Macquarie Club, Dubbo; with Gerringong chasing the Grade Seven state crown at Dundas Sports Club.
Finally, in local news, Kiama BC will be headquarters for the South Pacific Carnival this December after being the only Zone 16 club to nominate as carnival hosts.
New Corrimal recruit John Green booked a spot at his first State Championships in Seniors and set up a mouth-watering clash with Zone 16 Singles champion David Wakeling in the sectional round at Wiseman Park.
Green, who has won two Open State Triples titles, plus a State Pairs and Champion of Champion Singles and Pairs, will return to his former club Corrimal after completing his commitments in Zone 12 for Mt Lewis.
Green turned 60 last January and in his first season in Seniors won the Zone 12 over 60s Singles, beating St Johns Park's Julio Pasadas 25-17 in the final.
The 2022-23 State Senior Singles Championships will be Green's last major event for Mt Lewis and he has been drawn in the same section three as Zone 16 Senior Singles champ David Wakeling. The pair will face off in a huge round two clash at Wiseman Park BC on July 21.
With Green returning to his beloved Cougars he will be a force at Zone 16 and state level in Seniors for many years to come.
