Cow euthanased after horror night-time crash on Illawarra Highway

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
The driver of this Hyundai Getz was lucky to escape uninjured after slamming into a cow on the Illawarra Highway in Calderwood on Monday night. Picture by Illawarra Weather Warnings and Local Media Info
An emergency call to police failed to save a cow and car in a horror night time crash on the Illawarra Highway on Monday.

