Shellharbour's Joel King named in Socceroos squad for Argentina friendly

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:00pm
Shellharbour junior Joel King has been selected in Graham Arnold's latest Socceroos squad to face World Cup winners Argentina in a friendly match in China later this month.

