Shellharbour junior Joel King has been selected in Graham Arnold's latest Socceroos squad to face World Cup winners Argentina in a friendly match in China later this month.
The left-back was selected as part of a youthful 23-man squad that will come up against the world champions in Beijing on June 15.
The match present a massive opportunity for players like King to stake their claim for the upcoming Asian Cup - to be held in January 2024 in Qatar.
Kind was part of the Socceroos recent Cup heroics, but the 22-year-old did not register a minute at the tournament.
King recent spent the season back in the A-League with his first professional club Sydney FC - on loan from his club in Denmark Odense Boldklub.
Arnold's squad features a number of youthful faces from the A-League Men's competition.
Due to injury, several players are unavailable for this window including Aziz Behich, Jason Cummings, Milo Degenek, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, and Bailey Wright, where eleven of the 23-players selected to face Argentina represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
"There is no better test than playing the current World Champions in Argentina straight after a World Cup, which reflects how highly regarded Australian football teams are amongst the leading nations," coach Arnold said.
"Irrespective of who we played during June; I have made no secret that this window would provide a glimpse into the future, where we were always going to reward players who have had strong seasons at club level to show what they can do on the international stage.
Kickoff for the match on June 15 is 10pm (AEST). For the full squad, click here.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
