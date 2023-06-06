Environmental advocates urge people to stop releasing helium balloons into the sky as they continue to litter Illawarra beaches and kill wildlife.
There are restrictions on releasing balloons in NSW, but people can still let up to 19 balloons go at one time.
But No Balloon Release Australia co-founder Karen Joynes, who was pushing for a ban of the practice, said these balloons had to end up as litter somewhere.
"The main concern is marine wildlife, because they mistake the balloons as food," Ms Joynes said.
When this happened, she said, it blocked the animal's digestive tract and caused them to starve to death.
Ms Joynes said animals could also get tangled in the strings, which prevented them from diving for food or fleeing predators.
Balloons even posed a danger to farm animals, she said, as they could also eat them.
A Department of Planning and Environment report published this year identifies balloons as one of 12 debris items posing a priority threat to the NSW marine environment.
Marine conservationist Susie Crick was among the 90-odd volunteers cleaning up litter at Lake Illawarra on Saturday as part of a Wollongong and Shellharbour council event, Luv the Lake, when a nearby group believed to be mourners let balloons float into the sky as part of their commemoration.
Ms Crick said it was "really heartbreaking" to see this happen while so many people were there to mark World Environment Day and World Ocean Day (held on Monday, June 5 and Thursday, June 8 respectively).
"Often it's innocent, people who do the balloon releases aren't aware of the dangers they're causing," she said.
Balloon litter was a problem in the Illawarra, Ms Crick said, explaining that she came across "an awful lot" of balloon debris on her regular beach cleans.
The Lake Illawarra Coastal Management Plan identifies litter as the main threat to the health of the lake, and Wollongong and Shellharbour councils developed the Luv the Lake program to effect litter prevention.
Shellharbour City Council's internal events policy prohibits the use of balloons and discourages the use of balloons at events on private land within the local government area as well.
Similarly, Wollongong City Council policy prohibits the sale and use of balloons at events on council or public land.
Ms Joynes said her organisation was also advocating for a ban on the sale of helium for balloons, to stop the problem closer to the source.
She said she had met with politicians recently to discuss the issue and it looked like change was on the horizon.
Even many balloon companies, Ms Joynes said, did not agree with releases.
For those who used balloons to commemorate or celebrate, she said there were alternatives: planting a tree or flowering plant as a memorial instead; using paper balls, paper chains, or bunting as decorations; or blowing bubbles.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.