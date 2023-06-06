Illawarra Mercury
City has 'no plans' to sell artworks linked to Nazi collaborator and Wollongong gallery benefactor Bob Srederas

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:47am, first published June 6 2023 - 3:30pm
Calls are growing to sell-off a collection of art bequeathed by Nazi collaborator Bronius 'Bob' Sredersas' (inset) to Wollongong Art Gallery. Picture (main) by Sylvia Liber
Calls are growing to sell-off a collection of art bequeathed by Nazi collaborator Bronius 'Bob' Sredersas' (inset) to Wollongong Art Gallery. Picture (main) by Sylvia Liber

Almost 18 months after becoming aware of the Nazi links of art benefactor Bronius 'Bob' Srederas, Wollongong City Council has said it will not sell the artworks.

