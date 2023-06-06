Almost 18 months after becoming aware of the Nazi links of art benefactor Bronius 'Bob' Srederas, Wollongong City Council has said it will not sell the artworks.
The response comes after calls to sell the 141-piece collection, gifted to the city before his 1982 death, grow.
Former councillor Michael Samaras initiated the deep dive into Mr Sredersas' past before Sydney Jewish Museum's resident historian Professor Konrad Kwiet confirmed his Nazi collaboration at a public forum in March, 2023.
Mr Sredersas served as an intelligence officer for the Nazi security service, which was known as the Sicherheitsdienst or SD, while Lithuania was under German occupation.
The gifted works, which include paintings, works on paper, wood carvings and ceramic ware by the likes of Arthur Streeton and Grace Cossington-Smith, are now in storage.
"The collection belongs to the residents of the City of Wollongong and Council has no plans to sell the artworks," a council spokesperson said.
"We continue to explore how we will represent Bob Sredersas's history when the works are exhibited and use the opportunity to educate and inform our community."
That exploration includes collaborating with the Sydney Jewish Museum and NSW Jewish Board of Deputies on the way forward.
Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark said: "While the decision on whether to display the artworks again is ultimately a matter for Wollongong Council, they could be used to raise awareness of the Holocaust and educate the next generation about the dangers of racism, hate speech and discrimination.
"These works are no use to anyone in storage and can be rebirthed for a new purpose," Mr Bark said.
That position differs from the individual stance of Prof Kwiet who wants the art to be sold, as does a former director of the gallery.
Peter O'Neill believes selling the collection will give the art and artists' reputations a clean slate, and likened repatriating them back into the art market to "laundering them".
"You're laundering them of a story that nobody is really going to enjoy," Mr O'Neill said. "Their immediate provenance will be that they were purchased from an auction house.
"I actually want to see Bronius Srederas' association with these works of art disappear completely over time.
"My heart goes out to the reputations of those artists. My heart actually goes out to the works themselves, that will be forever tarred with this association and I don't think they deserve it," Mr O'Neill said.
Mr O'Neill has previously called on the collection to be dissolved and is hopeful council's decision will not be based on financial value.
"Let's hope that the decision that comes out of council will be a reflection of broader and constructive view, and hopefully not a view based on the fact that these things are recorded as assets and given a monetary value," he said.
International history professor Matthew Fitzpatrick, from Flinders University in South Australia, said while there is no suggestion the collection was directly or indirectly a product of Nazi looting, council has a very difficult decision.
"Whether it is ethical to keep the artworks now that it is known that their previous owner was an active member of Nazi organisations which were central to the Holocaust ... had that been known originally, I doubt the gift would have been accepted so readily," he said.
Prof Fitzpatrick said some of the artworks are of enormous value to the cultural life of the Australian people.
"Public galleries arguably have a responsibility to ensure, wherever possible, that their works are preserved as publicly available works and don't simply disappear into private collections," he said.
Prof Fitzpatrick said the artworks should not remain in Wollongong, and recommended the collection be broken up, so there is no 'Sredersas collection' anywhere, and donated to public galleries across Australia.
If the works are sold, possibly to private collectors, he warned "they will not return to public institutions".
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
