Calls to sell off council artworks previously owned by a Nazi collaborator are growing, with a former Wollongong gallery director calling on the council to consider the art's cultural and social value, rather than how much they're worth.
Earlier this year it was confirmed Bronius 'Bob' Sredersas, an art benefactor who bequeathed 141 works to Wollongong Art Gallery before he died in 1982, served in the Nazi Party's security service.
He absolutely knew Jews were being murdered in the Holocaust, Sydney Jewish Museum resident historian Emeritus Professor Konrad Kwiet told council and the city in a public forum in March, 2023.
Council was made aware of the possibility of Nazi links in January 2022, but 17 months on, and despite Prof Kwiet's findings and call for the art to be sold, it is yet to make a decision on what to do with the now-in-storage artworks.
Former director of the gallery, Peter O'Neill, said selling the collection will give the art and artists' reputations a clean slate, and likened repatriating them back into the art market to "laundering them".
"You're laundering them of a story that nobody is really going to enjoy," he said.
"Their immediate provenance will be that they were purchased from an auction house.
"I actually want to see Bronius Srederas' association with these works of art disappear completely over time."
Sredersas' donated artworks include pieces by Grace Cossington-Smith and Arthur Streeton.
"My heart goes out to the reputations of those artists. My heart actually goes out to the works themselves, that will be forever tarred with this association and I don't think they deserve it," Mr O'Neill said.
Mr O'Neill has previously called on the collection to be dissolved and is hopeful council's decision will not be based on how much the works are worth.
"Let's hope that the decision that comes out of council will be a reflection of broader and constructive view, and hopefully not a view based on the fact that these things are recorded as assets and given a monetary value," he said.
A council spokeswoman told the Mercury on Tuesday the collection would not be sold.
"The collection belongs to the residents of the City of Wollongong and council has no plans to sell the artworks," she said.
"We continue to explore how we will represent Bob Sredersas' history when the works are exhibited and use the opportunity to educate and inform our community."
The Mercury sought comment from an art/culture historian at the University of Wollongong and was advised nobody was available to speak about "art with a controversial history".
International history professor Matthew Fitzpatrick, from Flinders University in South Australia, said while there is no suggestion the collection was directly or indirectly a product of Nazi looting, council has a very difficult decision.
"Whether it is ethical to keep the artworks now that it is known that their previous owner was an active member of Nazi organisations which were central to the Holocaust ... had that been known originally, I doubt the gift would have been accepted so readily," he said.
Prof Fitzpatrick said some of the artworks are of enormous value to the cultural life of the Australian people.
"Public galleries arguably have a responsibility to ensure, wherever possible, that their works are preserved as publicly available works and don't simply disappear into private collections," he said.
Prof Fitzpatrick said the artworks should not remain in Wollongong, and recommended the collection be broken up, so there is no 'Sredersas collection' anywhere, and donated to public galleries across Australia.
If the works are sold, possibly to private collectors, he warned "they will not return to public institutions".
