Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Breaking

Jayden Sullivan retains No.6 jersey for St George Illawarra Dragons

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Sullivan will remain at five-eighth for St George Illawarra's next clash with the Rabbitohs. Picture by Adam McLean
Jayden Sullivan will remain at five-eighth for St George Illawarra's next clash with the Rabbitohs. Picture by Adam McLean

Jayden Sullivan will once again partner Ben Hunt in the halves for St George Illawarra's crunch battle with the Rabbitohs on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.