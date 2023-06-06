Jayden Sullivan will once again partner Ben Hunt in the halves for St George Illawarra's crunch battle with the Rabbitohs on Saturday.
Interim coach Ryan Carr on Tuesday afternoon named Sullivan in the No.6 jersey, with Talatau Amone to remain in the reserves.
Amone was a surprise late axing for the Dragons ahead of last Sunday night's 26-18 loss to Penrith.
"We had 'Dozer' (Hunt) back from Origin. He was backing up, so we always had those two boys both ready to go in case he didn't get through," Carr told reporters on Sunday.
"More to the point, I think 'Bud''s (Sullivan) been playing some really good footy, doing a really good job and he deserved his opportunity to play there with Dozer and start."
Veteran Ben Murdoch-Masila will start at lock against South Sydney in place of Jack de Belin, who is unavailable after suffering a head knock with category one symptoms. Zane Musgrove has been recalled to take Murdoch-Masila's spot on the bench.
Blake Lawrie and Jack Bird have also edged closer to returns as they recover from injury, with the duo named on an extended bench.
The red v sit in last place on the NRL ladder with just three wins next to their name, and are attempting to break a two-game losing streak on Saturday.
