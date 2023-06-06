The only way is up, for interest rates and the RBA right now at least

News of the latest interest rate rise had barely landed before the reactions started landing.
The Australian Council of Social Services cut straight to the chase.
"Even prior to today's announcement unemployment was set to rise to 4.5 per cent by July 2025. That's equal to an additional 130,000 people forced out of paid work. Every additional interest rate rise leads to job losses down the line."
Job losses, mortgages defaulted, rent missed, evictions ... oh, the cycle continues in ever-increasing circles it seems.
In case you missed it, Australia's central bank lifted interest rates by 25 points to 4.1 per cent, the highest level in 11 years.
That's about another $75 a month on repayments of a $500,000 loan and (obviously) double that for households that have borrowed a million dollars.
In a disturbing prospect for mortgage holders and borrowers of other persuasions, RBA boss Philip Lowe warned more rate hikes may lie ahead.
Housing is the "Bad News Bear" of the news cycle at the moment - and who knows if there'll even be halfway feelgood ending to recount? Not by the looks of it right now.
When homes in the Illawarra continue to sell above the reserve and when some suburbs are forecast to record price growth in the next six months, home ownership will continue to be put on the backburner by many.
In state parliament Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart shared fear-inducing statistics.
Helensburgh renters have had a tough five years, she said. Where rental stress once impacted 4.8 per cent of households, it is now 35.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the housing spectrum, some Shell Cove residents are facing 18-month wait for homes to be fixed.
After reporter Connor Pearce revealed waterproofing problems in new builds at the Waterfront, Shell Cove, the general manager development Cameron Jackson at Frasers Property told residents the scale of the problem was only now beginning to be realised.
Then the next step after homeownership is investment, but that's not all about raking in money either. Just ask the people who invested with Kingdom Developments.
The business's directors are filing for bankruptcy, six months after its Wollongong property was repossessed.
And there's more.
The Mercury has spoken with a number of public housing tenants about one Wollongong complex where rats are quite literally eating their way through floorboards.
Check that one out online tomorrow.
