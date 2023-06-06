Illawarra Mercury
Jet ski hire business proposing tours of Lake Illawarra

By Connor Pearce
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 4:13pm
Play Hard Jet Ski Hire operates on the Georges River and Botany Bay in Sydney. Picture from Instagram
A jet ski hire operator is hoping to set up a jet ski tour business for unlicensed riders on Lake Illawarra and change minds about one of the most divisive watercraft on Illawarra waters.

Local News

