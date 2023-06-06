A jet ski hire operator is hoping to set up a jet ski tour business for unlicensed riders on Lake Illawarra and change minds about one of the most divisive watercraft on Illawarra waters.
Husband and wife Malcolm and Natasha Barry operate Play Hard, a jet ski hire and licence business out of southern Sydney, and are preparing a proposal to offer jet ski hire and drive tour operations.
The company is developing four proposals for approval by NSW Maritime, which would include starting from Reddall Reserve or Oak Flats ski way and offering laps of Lake Illawarra or driving the jet skis within a defined area.
The company has also proposed tours to Five Islands off Port Kembla or Bass Point, departing from Reddall Reserve.
The business is in the process of submitting a development application to Shellharbour Council.
The proposal follows a trial of a jet ski hire and drive operation on the Hawkesbury River where users do not need to have a licence. A Transport for NSW Maritime spokesperson said future applications would be assessed on a case by case basis with a focus on balancing the safety and amenity of waterway users and the environment.
"Tour activities must integrate into the waterway user profile and no activities that require exclusive-use areas will be considered," the spokesperson said.
Mr Barry said he knows all too well the bad reputation that often comes with jet ski riders.
"When we started doing a jet ski hire operation, we put a list of basic questions that people should know from doing their licence, like how far do you stay away from people, vessels, things like that, and to be honest it was pretty confronting that 80 per cent of people that came to rent jet skis didn't know the basic rules," he said.
This spurred Mr Barry to launch the jet ski licence side of the business, and seeing the trial on the Hawkesbury encouraged him to apply for an unlicensed tour operation in the Georges River and Botany Bay where his business currently operates.
However, due to Maritime concerns around the high level of traffic on these waterways, Mr Barry headed south to Lake Illawarra. Mr Barry proposes to fit the jet skis with GPS tracking technology, which would prevent the vessels from exceeding set speed limits, going into 'no-go' zones, or coming too close to other jet skis.
Earlier this year, NSW Maritime officers conducted a safety compliance blitz for jet ski riders in the region's waterways and said they were pleased with the compliance rate. The NSW Maritime spokesperson said there had been two complaints regarding personal watercraft between 1 December 2022 and 28 February 2023 and one complaint between April 1 2022 and 30 November 2022.
The Wollongong local government area has the highest number of jet skis in the state, as of January 4, with 2371, with Wollondilly, Shellharbour and Shoalhaven also having significant numbers.
Mr Barry said having seen his 63 year old mother become a jet ski convert, he's hopeful others can be the same.
"My thought process behind all of this is that my mum loves jet skiing, and she was in hospital, two-three months ago wishing that she was out on the jet ski," he said. "The more people we see, the more people serve and the easier we make it for people to understand the waterway rules, hopefully it gets a better rap."
