How to Get the Most Out of Studying Online

To get the most out of studying online, just read on to learn our top tips. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Studying online can be a wonderful thing! When studying online, you can choose to study on your own time. That means you can make it work for you, and better yet, you can fit your course into your existing routine. Of course, work/life balance is important.



However, it can be hard to achieve when juggling study, personal, and professional commitments. For this reason, when choosing to study online, a student must be disciplined. They must be able to develop efficient time management, planning, and organisation skills, as well as the ability to stay accountable to their assignment due dates and other course requirements.



So, if you're an aspiring online student looking to get the most out of studying online, just read on to learn our top tips on how to become as efficient, diligent and organised as possible.

Studying online: Choosing the right course for you

When choosing the educational course or qualification you'd like to complete, it is important to choose the right course for you! It is also equally important to select a university or educational facility that fully understands that you have other commitments outside of your course study.



This is where online education courses come in. If you are time-poor, electing to complete a qualification through online study is an excellent way to educate yourself on your chosen field, while remaining accountable to your other commitments.

Of course, the benefits of online study are abundant. Studying online allows a student to be in charge of their own schedule. Online study also allows a student to access course materials virtually, meaning they don't need to commute to their university of choice to attend on-campus lectures, classes and tutorials. In this way, studying online frees up additional time in your schedule - time you would ordinarily have spent commuting to your education facility.

Of course, when studying online, the social aspect can be somewhat lacking. That is why it is important to choose a course that is interactive, engaging, and that keeps you accountable.



Many online courses offer the option of completing group assignments via video call programs such as Zoom. While this type of virtual interaction is admittedly not the same as face-to-face contact, it still allows online students to feel connected, involved and included.



This is essential to staying motivated and engaged as an online student. Indeed, studying online can cause students to feel isolated, so having this sense of connectedness, interaction and engagement is almost as important as the coursework material itself.

Creating good habits: How to remain disciplined when studying online

Truth be told - when studying online, you only have yourself to be accountable to! Gone are the days when your tutor or lecturer would be breathing down your neck or peering at your computer screen to check what you're working on!



As such, if you're committed to studying online, you must be disciplined. This includes motivating yourself to study, even when you don't feel like it. It also involves removing any external distractions so you can get your work done.



Try using a productivity app or daily planning program such as Monday, or Structured. These types of application programs are easily downloadable in your electronic device's app store and can help immensely with staying focused during the day.

For instance, you can use a productivity planning app to schedule what is commonly referred to as a 'power hour' at set times throughout the day. These are essentially blocks or chunks of time that are purposefully allocated, assigned, and dedicated to powering through certain tasks.



This method of blocking out time is known to be used by the most productive and successful individuals in the world! Importantly, power hours allow you to be completely focused on one task at a time, enabling you to be as efficient as possible.

The challenge of online study: How to make it work for you!

As well as using power hours to productively manage your time, a key to being a successful online student is to be organised! Know your assessment and assignment due dates. Familiarise yourself with the course outline and key outcome areas early on in the semester study period. That way, you can plan your life outside of your course!

Admittedly, the pressure of exams, assignments and assignments can be overwhelming, especially when you only have yourself to count on! At times, it can feel like you have a lot on your plate when studying online. This is often because online students are also often working full-time while completing their qualifications. This can result in stress, burnout and fatigue.

As such, having an established work/life/study balance is extremely important for your mental health. it is essential to schedule time for things you enjoy, outside of work and study.



Rest, downtime, and relaxation are key to maintaining a positive outlook on life. Essential downtime activities can look like spending time with family, friends and loved ones - or even, just spending some time alone. Regardless, when studying online, you need to ensure you are also doing things that make you happy, that recharge your batteries, and that fill your metaphorical 'cup'.

For anyone who is considering undertaking a course via online study methods, you will already be aware that studying online has many benefits! First, it frees up time you'd usually spend commuting to and from university.



It also allows you the independence and freedom to study whenever and wherever you want. Further, it enables your coursework commitments to quite literally slot into your existing schedule of personal, professional, and other commitments.

However, when studying online, it is just as important to make it work for you! Importantly, to get the most out of studying online, you need to look after yourself. Using self-care tools such as scheduling downtime, rest, and relaxation - as well as spending quality time with family, friends and loved ones is essential.

