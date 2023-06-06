Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Employee Victorio Godoy stole almost $190k from Illawarra Toyota

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated June 6 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorio Godoy departs Wollongong Courthouse on Tuesday.
Victorio Godoy departs Wollongong Courthouse on Tuesday.

Victorio Godoy earned a modest wage working at Toyota's Albion Park Rail car dealership, after the company brought him to Australia on a sponsored Visa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.